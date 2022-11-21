Lenovo Yoga Paper appears in official images confirming e-ink screen and stylus pen

Update (11/21/2022) – by LR

Still without a release date, the Yoga Paper tablet had new images and information revealed this week by Lenovo in a series of posts on its official profile on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, showing the product’s target audience and, finally, confirming the device design. Despite not having disclosed many details about the screen, the brand confirms support for 4,096 levels of pressure, a feature that should be taken advantage of especially by illustrators, and a size of 10.8 inches with e-Ink technology, considerable edges and a side space for house the Stylus smart pen.

Ahead, the company says that the tablet will be only 5.5 millimeters thick, being slightly thinner than the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a Samsung model that should not rival Lenovo’s next release. Other highlights should include support for ambidextrous use so it can be used by both left-handed and right-handed people. - Advertisement - All publications are in Chinese, that is, Lenovo’s priority is to launch Yoga Paper in China — informants do not mention the possibility of a global announcement, so it is possible that the tablet’s availability is restricted to the Chinese market; Availability and pricing remain unknown.

Original (10/20/2022) Lenovo Yoga Paper appears in real image with e-ink screen and stylus pen

The Lenovo Yoga Paper e-ink may be the Chinese manufacturer’s next launch in the tablet market. The news was shared on Weibo with an image that shows the device in the real world. The tablet has a simple design, polycarbonate construction and brings a Larger edge on the side to accommodate the stylus pen🇧🇷 In addition, there is also a protective case that can act as a stand. Using the same display technology as the Amazon Kindle, the Lenovo device can be sold to students or people who like to read content on a screen that simulates paper. Check it out below: