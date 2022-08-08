Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27, the first AIO with dedicated Intel graphics

- Advertisement -

Lenovo has published a preview image of the Xiaoxin Pro 27, an all-in-one AIO that happens to be the we see with Arc .

Intel is going slowly, but surely, in its return to the graphics market. The already marketed models of the M series for notebook computers will also be used in other product lines. We saw it last week in the Intel NUC 12 mini-PCs and now its presence is coming to us in an AIO.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27

It is a compact all-in-one desktop computer based on a 27 inches diagonally. (It is also announced that the series will be available in another 24-inch model). Other announced data tells us that its native resolution is 2K (2560 × 1440 pixels)

The panel has technologies against annoying blue light and has a refresh rate of 100Hz. In its chassis, it mounts 5-watt stereo speakers from the JBL brand, an FHD webcam and noise-canceling microphones. It has USB Type C and HDMI inputs, while its power supply is 230W.

The great novelty of this AIO is the integrated Intel graphics that it uses, the first time it has been announced in the segment. The model chosen by Lenovo is the A370M. Although it is the entry range of Intel, Lenovo ensures that outperforms an RTX 3050M of NVIDIA in video editors such as Adobe Premier or Davinci Resolve and says that it achieves 152 FPS in League of Legends (with 2K resolution), 110 FPS in Counter Strike GO and 142 FPS in World of Tanks with FHD resolution.

This AIO will use 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake’ Intel processors, but we don’t know the amount of RAM (probably 8GB LPDDR5 and up) and storage (surely at least 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD).

This Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27 is interesting for those looking for a compact desktop with an Intel hardware base and the first dedicated ones in the segment. It will be available next fall without a defined official price.