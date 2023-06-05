Lenovo will launch three tablets with 12.7-inch LCD screen and 144 Hz refresh rate

Lenovo is preparing to launch three tablets with a 12.7-inch LCD screen and support for a refresh rate of 144 Hz, according to the Digital Chat Station informant. The devices promise to offer an immersive visual experience with large screens of the highest quality and fluidity.

The leak reveals that two tablets will come equipped with MediaTek’s Kompanio 900T and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 platforms. Both processors promise to bring powerful performance to various tasks.

Furthermore, Lenovo will equip the tablets with a 10,200 mAh battery unit for long battery life without frequent recharging. One of the most anticipated models is Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7, which will be the successor of Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022. So are the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition This flagship tablet boasts impressive battery life, allowing users to stream twelve episodes and listen to over a thousand songs, plus forty-seven days of standby time. In specs, the tablet will offer a 12.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2,944 × 1,840 pixels. To complete, display will support 144 Hz refresh rate with plenty of fluidity and smoothness of movement.