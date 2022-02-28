Search here...
Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Gaming laptops with AMD or Intel hardware

By: Brian Adam

Date:

IdeaPad Gaming 3 are two new laptops that Lenovo has brought to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. A more affordable option than the specialized ‘Legion’ series, but no less attractive because as you will see it is a very solid update.

Lenovo offers the series in two models according to screen size, one more classic of 15.6 inches and another more modern 16 inches that manufacturers are using to increase the display, but maintaining a contained size without having to reach 17.3 inches.

IdeaPad Gaming 3

They both mount good screens with IPS panels. The former with native WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio, while the larger offers superior WQHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. 4:10 p.m.

IdeaPad Gaming 3: two screens, two configurations

To the versatility in size, Lenovo adds that of internal hardware. And the user can choose between configurations with AMD or Intel. For this they will be able to mount up to the Core i7-12700H Alder Lake platform and for AMD also the last generation, the last generation until reaching the Ryzen 6800H processors.

They will also be well covered in the graphic section, with the brand new Intel Arc or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or RTX 3060 models. In the memory section they will include up to 32 Gbytes, (DDR4 in Intel machines and DDR5 in AMD), while for internal storage they will be able to equip up to 1 Tbyte with PCIe solid state drives.

Google was the largest iOS developer in January

They support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet and a good number of ports, Thunderbolt 4 in the case of Intel, USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.0 output and FHD webcam. The sound section has been enhanced with the 3D Nahimic Audio system and the Lenovo gaming keyboard with 4-zone RGB backlighting can be optionally mounted.

In addition to the hardware upgrade, Lenovo has taken the opportunity to perform a internal design review, with quadruple ventilation system that increases the size and efficiency by 20% over the previous range. The company says the new design has improved airflow, quieter performance with fans spinning at lower speeds for less intensive tasks, and ultimately better temperature control.

Prices and availability

  • The 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 with AMD hardware will be available in April with a base price of €999.
  • The 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 with Intel hardware will be available in April with a base price of €999.
  • The 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 with AMD hardware will be available in June with a base price of 1,099 euros.
  • The 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 with Intel hardware will be available in June with a base price of 1,099 euros.
