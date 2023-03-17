Lenovo ThinkPad X13s launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 5G from Vivo

This Thursday (16), Lenovo announced the arrival of the ThinkPad X13s (21BY001FBR) to the Europeian market. The brand’s new corporate notebook lands in the country in partnership with Vivo and Qualcomm. According to the companies, the laptop was created for those who need productivity with their PC almost everywhere. It combines mobility to work or carry out any task, while solving any connectivity problems when you are on the go. “Lenovo is proud to bring the first 5G notebook to the Europeian market, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Vivo. The ThinkPad X13s provides the flexibility, mobility and security users need to work from anywhere. We will continue to invest in innovative products with the smartest technology to provide the best experience for Europeian consumers.” Twitter allows you to add warnings to tweets with sensitive content Leandro Lofrano Lenovo Product Director

design and construction

The main design feature of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is its ultra-thin and ultra-light body. The product has a thickness of 1.34 cm, in addition to weighing from 1.06 kg. The notebook features sustainability-oriented construction, comprised of 90% recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, 97% synthetic plastic – Precipitated Calcium Carbonate in the printed circuit board (PCB) cover and battery frame – and shipped in boxes also made with recyclable material. On the security side, the product has a fingerprint reader, focused on features such as Windows Hello. Already in resistance, there is the military certification MIL-STD-810H here.

hardware and software

The ThinkPad X13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 mobile platform. Qualcomm's chip is considered the world's first 5nm Windows PC. In addition, it promises use at a premium level without losing mobility, as well as seeking to offer processing speeds of up to 85% more in multitasking than the previous generation. The platform is accompanied by the Adreno 690 GPU. The memories contain up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD. The notebook has Windows 11 Pro as the operating system. "The ThinkPad X13s innovates for business PCs, built to deliver out-of-the-box security, ultra-fast connectivity and immersive AI-powered video conferencing and collaboration experiences. We are proud to be working with Lenovo, and Vivo to bring to Europe the next generation of business-class PCs for hybrid work, advancing enterprise experiences that will increase productivity while helping to secure and manage your corporate base of devices from virtually anywhere. " Fiore Mangone Senior Director, Business Development at Qualcomm Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda

In connectivity, the highlight here is support for 5G, through the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The laptop even supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The set of ports features two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional nano-SIM card slot. It comes with a 13.3-inch energy-efficient display with touchscreen and Eyesafe options. The display is of the IPS type, comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, in aspect 16:10, and has 300 nits of brightness. To complete, there are two 2W speakers each and a 5 MP camera, with infrared options.

price and availability