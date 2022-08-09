Lenovo Thinkpad P14s, an ideal workstation for entry levels

- Advertisement -

is renewing its line of professional workstations at the SIGGRAPH 2022 fair that is being held in Vancouver and among all the models presented we highlight the ThinkPad P14s, as an range for mobile workstations due to its compact size and price.

The Lenovo Thinkpad P14s mounts a screen 14-inch IPS diagonally. The Chinese firm offers four different panels to choose from, from a basic one with a native resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels to a panel 4K multi-touch It offers 3840 x 2400 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and support for the HDR400 dynamic range standard.

Its base hardware has been upgraded to the AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 platform and Lenovo offers various processors up to Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8 cores and 16 threads. It includes a Radeon 680M graphics that despite being an integrated one should be competitive with NVIDIA’s entry-level mobile solutions such as the MX series.

Lenovo offers various memory and storage configurations. 8 to 32 Gbytes of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and PCIe Gen4 solid state drives up to 2 Tbytes in capacity. Among its connectivity stands out a Intel AX211 module offering Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. In option, a FIBOCOM chip can be equipped to add 4G mobile networks.

The laptop has a good number of ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, HDMI 2.0b video output, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN connector, smart card reader and those corresponding to the audio section with a 3.5 mm jack. It also has a fingerprint reader and a 1080p webcam with IR sensor and privacy cover connected to Windows Hello for security and authentication.

The Lenovo Thinkpad P14s is an extremely compact machine for a workstation, with dimensions of 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9mm and weighing just only 1.28kg that make it the lightest workstation from the manufacturer. It will preinstall Windows 11 Pro and its price is unknown, but it will also be one of the cheapest.

A good example of a work machine for light professional tasks or -because of its configuration- a quality laptop for advanced users, developers or content creators who do not need the large desktop machines that Lenovo has also updated for the SIGGRAPH 2022 fair.