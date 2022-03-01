MobileAndroid

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and P11 5G official in Italy: prices and focus of the “top” and “medium”

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

One day after the announcement of record quarterly results, Lenovo is once again monopolizing the scene this time but with an announcement of a different kind, namely the Italian debut of the two tablets made official in the second half of 2021. A practice, that of misaligning the availability, now quite widespread, probably due to the shortage of semiconductors that does not allow brands to produce enough to meet the peak demand of many markets in the same moment.

The fact is that Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G they are both available in our country a few months after their presentation to the world. And they are two products that, as the company points out, fit into work and educational contexts shaped by the Covid pandemic, and which for this reason must support the customer in activities which have increasingly become multi-device, hybridi.e. start on a tablet and maybe complete on a PC.

Project Unity on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Read:

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: in September and with a much-needed update

In this scenario, a product such as Lenovo Tab P12 Pro fits perfectly. Both for its small size and weight, which allow you to carry it along with other objects – a PC for example – without major sacrifices, and for the facilities for hybrid use that come from softwareand specifically the reference is to Project Unity: “Thanks to the new wireless connectivity solution – explains the company – you can easily connect your tablet with a Lenovo Windows 10 or 11 PC, seamlessly extending the desktop to the tablet for additional viewing space or for mirroring “.

The “little brother” Tab P11 5G is Lenovo’s first consumer Android tablet with dedicated 5G, and it is not (too) outdone in terms of technical characteristics: the TÜV certification for visual comfort, the display with 2K resolution and the layered sound of four JBL speakers.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Precision Pen 3 and Keyboard Pack

For both products the Lenovo Precision Pen (third generation for the first, second for the second), the keyboard package and the loyalty program Guaranteed Reliability that reimburses up to one thousand euros in case of breakdowns in the first year of life. Below is the summary of features Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and P11 5G techniques and below i official prices for the Italian market.

LENOVO TAB P12 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

 

  • display: AMOLED 12.6 “2560×1600, 16:10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, color Gamut 107% NTSC, brightness 600 nit, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 89%
  • processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • memories:
    • 6 + 128GB (LPDDR5 + USF 3.1, expandable storage up to 1TB)
    • 8 + 256GB (LPDDR5 + USF 3.1, expandable storage up to 1TB)
  • audio: Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x quad-channel JBL speakers, 2x microphones
  • connectivity: 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC (for wireless charging and data transfer of the Lenovo Precision Pen 3), USB-C 3.1 gen 2
  • fingerprint sensor: in the power button
  • cameras:
    • front: 8 MP FF + ToF
    • rear: 5 MP + 13 MP AF
  • battery: 10,200mAh, 45W Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging (30W charger in box)
  • colors: Storm Gray
  • dimensions and weight: 285.61 x 184.53 x 5.63 mm for 565 g
  • OS: Android 11

LENOVO TAB P11 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

 

  • display: 11 “2000×1200 IPS LCD, 15: 9, Dolby Vision certified, 213 ppi, color gamut 70% NTSC, brightness 400 nit, refresh rate 60 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 85.17%
  • processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • memory:
    • 6 + 128GB (LPDDR4 RAM, expandable storage up to 1TB)
    • 8 + 256GB (LPDDR4 RAM, expandable storage up to 1TB)
  • audio: Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x JBL speakers, 2x microphones
  • connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 Ready, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS, Glonass
  • cameras:
    • front: 8 MP + ToF
    • rear: 13 MP, AF, LED flash
  • battery: 7,700 mAh, 20 W Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0 fast charging
  • colors: Storm Gray, Moon White, Modernist Teal
  • dimensions and weight: 163 x 258 x 7.9 mm for 520 g
  • OS: Android 11LENOVO TAB P12 PRO AND P11 5G – ITALIAN PRICES

Chapter prices:

  • Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 starting at € 899.00
  • Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Keyboard Pack at 199.00 euros
  • Lenovo Tab P11 5G starting from 599.00 euros
  • Lenovo Keyboard P11 Tab to 99.00 euros
  • Lenovo Precision Pen 2 at 59.00 euros

At the time of writing, the products are not yet available on Amazon and not even on the official Lenovo website. We will update the article when we have news.

Previous articleOPPO announces the new Find X5 Series: follow the LIVE launch on HDblog | Direct
Next articleSamsung, discovered (and corrected) critical flaw in over 100 million Galaxy S
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Samsung, discovered (and corrected) critical flaw in over 100 million Galaxy S

Samsung sold over 100 million Galaxy smartphones with a critical software vulnerability: A group of researchers from Tel...
Android

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and P11 5G official in Italy: prices and focus of the “top” and “medium”

One day after the announcement of record quarterly results, Lenovo is once again monopolizing the scene this time...
Android

OPPO announces the new Find X5 Series: follow the LIVE launch on HDblog | Direct

After the many rumors circulated in recent months and after the official images released in recent days to...
Android

realme narzo 50 official with dynamic RAM and an eye to gaming. And in Italy?

Narzo 30, 30 5G and 30A are currently the only smartphones of the realme brand on sale in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.