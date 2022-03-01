Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and P11 5G official in Italy: prices and focus of the “top” and “medium”

One day after the announcement of record quarterly results, Lenovo is once again monopolizing the scene this time but with an announcement of a different kind, namely the Italian debut of the two tablets made official in the second half of 2021. A practice, that of misaligning the availability, now quite widespread, probably due to the shortage of semiconductors that does not allow brands to produce enough to meet the peak demand of many markets in the same moment.

The fact is that Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G they are both available in our country a few months after their presentation to the world. And they are two products that, as the company points out, fit into work and educational contexts shaped by the Covid pandemic, and which for this reason must support the customer in activities which have increasingly become multi-device, hybridi.e. start on a tablet and maybe complete on a PC.

Project Unity on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

In this scenario, a product such as Lenovo Tab P12 Pro fits perfectly. Both for its small size and weight, which allow you to carry it along with other objects – a PC for example – without major sacrifices, and for the facilities for hybrid use that come from softwareand specifically the reference is to Project Unity: “Thanks to the new wireless connectivity solution – explains the company – you can easily connect your tablet with a Lenovo Windows 10 or 11 PC, seamlessly extending the desktop to the tablet for additional viewing space or for mirroring “.

The “little brother” Tab P11 5G is Lenovo’s first consumer Android tablet with dedicated 5G, and it is not (too) outdone in terms of technical characteristics: the TÜV certification for visual comfort, the display with 2K resolution and the layered sound of four JBL speakers.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Precision Pen 3 and Keyboard Pack

For both products the Lenovo Precision Pen (third generation for the first, second for the second), the keyboard package and the loyalty program Guaranteed Reliability that reimburses up to one thousand euros in case of breakdowns in the first year of life. Below is the summary of features Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and P11 5G techniques and below i official prices for the Italian market.

LENOVO TAB P12 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: AMOLED 12.6 “2560×1600, 16:10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, color Gamut 107% NTSC, brightness 600 nit, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 89%

AMOLED 12.6 “2560×1600, 16:10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, color Gamut 107% NTSC, brightness 600 nit, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 89% processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 memories: 6 + 128GB (LPDDR5 + USF 3.1, expandable storage up to 1TB) 8 + 256GB (LPDDR5 + USF 3.1, expandable storage up to 1TB)

audio: Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x quad-channel JBL speakers, 2x microphones

Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x quad-channel JBL speakers, 2x microphones connectivity : 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC (for wireless charging and data transfer of the Lenovo Precision Pen 3), USB-C 3.1 gen 2

: 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC (for wireless charging and data transfer of the Lenovo Precision Pen 3), USB-C 3.1 gen 2 fingerprint sensor: in the power button

in the power button cameras: front: 8 MP FF + ToF rear: 5 MP + 13 MP AF

battery: 10,200mAh, 45W Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging (30W charger in box)

10,200mAh, 45W Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging (30W charger in box) colors: Storm Gray

Storm Gray dimensions and weight: 285.61 x 184.53 x 5.63 mm for 565 g

285.61 x 184.53 x 5.63 mm for 565 g OS: Android 11

LENOVO TAB P11 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 11 “2000×1200 IPS LCD, 15: 9, Dolby Vision certified, 213 ppi, color gamut 70% NTSC, brightness 400 nit, refresh rate 60 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 85.17%

11 “2000×1200 IPS LCD, 15: 9, Dolby Vision certified, 213 ppi, color gamut 70% NTSC, brightness 400 nit, refresh rate 60 Hz, screen-to-body ratio 85.17% processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G memory: 6 + 128GB (LPDDR4 RAM, expandable storage up to 1TB) 8 + 256GB (LPDDR4 RAM, expandable storage up to 1TB)

audio: Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x JBL speakers, 2x microphones

Dolby Atmos, Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning, 4x JBL speakers, 2x microphones connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 Ready, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS, Glonass

5G, Wi-Fi 6 Ready, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS, Glonass cameras: front: 8 MP + ToF rear: 13 MP, AF, LED flash

battery: 7,700 mAh, 20 W Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0 fast charging

7,700 mAh, 20 W Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0 fast charging colors: Storm Gray, Moon White, Modernist Teal

Storm Gray, Moon White, Modernist Teal dimensions and weight: 163 x 258 x 7.9 mm for 520 g

163 x 258 x 7.9 mm for 520 g OS: Android 11LENOVO TAB P12 PRO AND P11 5G – ITALIAN PRICES

Chapter prices:

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 starting at € 899.00

with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 starting at € 899.00 Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Keyboard Pack at 199.00 euros

at 199.00 euros Lenovo Tab P11 5G starting from 599.00 euros

starting from 599.00 euros Lenovo Keyboard P11 Tab to 99.00 euros

to 99.00 euros Lenovo Precision Pen 2 at 59.00 euros

At the time of writing, the products are not yet available on Amazon and not even on the official Lenovo website. We will update the article when we have news.