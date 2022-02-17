Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, a cheap Android tablet for the mid-range

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will be a mid-range Android tablet, which will try to please the staff with a generous resolution screen and a competent SoC from MediaTek. Although it has not been officially presented, its passage through the FCC regulator has left us the key specifications.

Lenovo is another manufacturer that, like Amazon with the Fire, has a good collection of electronic tablets available to any consumer because they are really cheap for what they offer.

The third generation of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will be the next to arrive. It carries by model number TB125FU and is based on a multi-touch screen of 10.3 inches diagonal with a generous native resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels.

In addition to the increase in size and resolution, the key to the renovation is the MediaTek Helio G80a chipset that has shown its competition with eight cores (four ARM Cortex-A75 cores at 2 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz) and an integrated Mali-52 MC2 graphics that greatly improves the PowerVR of the previous model.

It has a generous capacity battery, 7,700 mAh, which should serve to extend the autonomy of the tablet quite a bit. As for its connectivity, we see Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, along with a USB Type C port for charging and data, stereo speakers, rear and front camera, and the usual sensors on tablets.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will be marketed in versions with 3/4 Gbytes of RAM and 32/64 Gbytes of internal storage. It will pre-install Android 11 and we hope that in the future it can be updated to Android 12L, the variant of the mobile system specialized in devices with a large screen such as the new dual-screen / folding formats and also electronic tablets. We recently saw it in the Tab P12 Pro, another of Lenovo’s tablets, but from a premium range.

Lenovo’s new tablet should be fairly affordable and once listed by the FCC it shouldn’t take too long to hit the market.