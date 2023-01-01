Lenovo Tab Extreme with Dimensity 9000 goes to the Google Play Console

In fact, the presence of MediaTek’s SoC Dimensity 9000 stands out, which also lands for the first time in this category of products and allows Lenovo Tab Extreme to offer high-end performance, also thanks to the 8GB of RAM memory that are reported by the console.

Lenovo is pushing hard on the sector of Tablet and a new sighting at the Google Play Console reveals some details about one of its upcoming products, namely the Lenovo Tab Extreme (model number TB570FU). As you can guess from the name, Lenovo’s new proposal aims at the high segment of the market and this is also found in the first information about the technical specifications of the tablet.

Dimensity 9000 Features

Among other features we find a 3,000 x 1,876 pixel display, even if the diagonal and the technology of the panel are not known, and it seems that the device will arrive on the market with Android 13 as standard, so it is in all respects an updated product and in line with market standards.

As can be seen from the opening image and from the card proposed below, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is designed mainly for using in landscape mode – also considering the positioning of the front camera – and offers a design in line with that of competing products of the same range. We find gods particularly thin side edges and, judging by the aspect ratio, the device could have a display between 12″ and 13″.

At the moment there are no details regarding the possible launch date, but it is assumed that it could arrive on the market in the first half of 2023. We just have to wait for further rumors that can enrich the known details of the next Lenovo tablet.