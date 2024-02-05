Lenovo Tab Extreme and Smart Paper arrive in Italy: availability and PRICES

Lenovo announces the details and the Italian availability of two of the products previewed at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Tab Extreme and Smart Paper.

LENOVO TAB EXTREME

The first is a product with a very fitting name, technical sheet in hand, it is the most extreme tablet that you can buy today in the Android environment. It could not be otherwise with a 14.5-inch 3K OLED, very fast memories, 5G support, a very refined audio system (8 speakers with JBL’s hand) and a 68-watt recharge, just to anticipate something what is written below.

a device, Lenovo Tab Extreme aimed at those who want to make the most of a product with such a large screen for productivity and entertainment, a niche audience mostly for a price understandably very high in absolute terms, despite the fact that from the list price communicated at CES Lenovo has cut 200 euros. The ideal complement to the Tab Extreme is the keyboard with double hinge designwhich allows you to lift and tilt the tablet however you prefer by emulating the experience you would have with a laptop.

Lenovo Tab Extreme will be available in Italy from the end of the month on the portal and in Lenovo Space with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 (2023) included at 1,299 euros in the list pricewhile the Tab Extreme Keyboard will be available as an accessory from 399 euros.

SPECIFICATIONS

display : 14.5-inch OLED, 3K resolution (3,000 x 1,876 pixels, 244 ppi), 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, up to 500 nits max brightness, TÜV certified Full Care

SoC : MediaTek Dimensity 9000, octa core of 3.05 GHz of maximum frequency

memories : 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage with microSD expansion up to 1TB

cameras : rear: 13 MP + ToF Front: 13MP with AF + 5MP FF

unlock : fingerprint reader + face unlock

connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, 1x USB-C 3.2 gen 1 DisplayPort, 1x USB-C 2.0, 3-pin Pogo Pin for external accessories (e.g. keyboard)

audio : 4x microphones, Lenovo Premium Audio System with 8x 4-channel JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos

drums : 12,300mAh

recharge : 68 watts, power supply included

system operating : Android 13

updates : 3 of Android, 4 years of security patches

size And weight : 327.8 x 210.8 x 5.85/7.15mm, 740 grams

accessories: Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard, Lenovo Tab Extreme Folio Case.

LENOVO SMART PAPERS

Lenovo Smart Papers is a digital notepad with e-Ink display designed for those who want to digitize their notes while maintaining the naturalness of handwriting. The product aims to preserve the feeling of writing on paper without using it, thus embracing the advantages of technology, see the 74 notepad templates to choose from, 9 pen settings and the ability to infinitely erase and move notes.

Lenovo Smart Paper is also equipped with two built-in microphones who can record a session to be played back entirely later or you can select a specific note written during the session for listen to a short playback of what was being said at the time. The device comes with a variety of productivity apps, including email, calendar, calculator, and the eBooks.com app, a virtual, take-along library that gives you access to over two million books and dictionaries.

With the Lenovo Smart Paper app, you can sync files across cloud, store over 50,000 pages of digital notes and be able to access your notes and books from anywhere thanks to 5 GB free for the first three months (then €9.99 per quarter). In addition, the Lenovo Smart Paper application is capable of convert audio recordings to textread written text aloud, and translate text into multiple languages.

Lenovo SmartPaper is already available for purchase in Italy on the official portal (here) and in Spazio Lenovo at 499 euros in the price list.

