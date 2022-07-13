HomeTech News5G NewsLenovo starts showing off the second-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo starts showing off the second-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold

Tech News5G NewsHow to?Laptops

Published on

By Brian Adam
thinkpad x1 fold de segunda generacion 1000x600.jpg
thinkpad x1 fold de segunda generacion 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Lenovo has begun to show what aims to be the second generation of the ThinkPad X1 Foldequipment that comes to succeed what was at the time the first laptop with a folding screen and without a physical keyboard, which was released two years ago.

Lenovo’s first ThinkPad X1 Fold was an impressive tech demo at the time. The problem is that these types of inventions look great in futuristic movies, but then in real life their practical utility is not so great. A similar situation is experienced by folding smartphones, which despite evolving and having increasingly competitive prices, still do not attract the attention of the general public.

[mb_related_posts1]

And what can we expect from the second generation of the ThinkPad X1 Fold? Well, initially, more of the same, but updated and presumably better. The original computer was one of the few to incorporate Intel’s Lakefield processor architecture, which ended up being discontinued just a year after it was released. Despite this event, everything indicates that Lenovo will continue betting on Intel, but incorporating the vPro and Evo certifications to theoretically improve an important aspect: the autonomy offered by the battery. The bezels also aim to be slimmer in future laptops.

Apart from the folding laptop, Lenovo aims to launch a new model of detachable keyboard with characteristic TrackPoint of the ThinkPad brand. It is already known, those of us who at least know how to type without looking at the keyboard (typing is something that requires the mastery of certain techniques) we need to touch and feel the keys to write accurately. With effort one can memorize a touch screen, but in case of getting lost, there is no other option but to look at the virtual keyboard to reposition the fingers correctly.

After the megapixel war, betting on the own chip in photography is the great weapon of mobile manufacturers

Despite not being a mass phenomenon, Lenovo seems to be clear about continuing to bet on folding devices, since the 2022 generation of the Razr Motor is also on the horizon, a line that in its first generation was an attempt to make folding smartphones cheaper. back then they were too expensive. The price was one of the aspects that the first generation of the ThinkPad X1 Fold had against it, costing the most basic variant $ 2,499 at the time. Of course, at least at the connectivity level, it was well served by supporting 4G and 5G along with the typical Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

We will see how the second generation of the ThinkPad X1 Fold ends, but laptops with a folding screen seem to be more of a technological curiosity than something really useful at the production level. We leave you with the short teaser published by Lenovo, where you can see what the aforementioned laptop and keyboard should be.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Daftpage, to create Geocities-style web pages

Surely many of you started on this Internet by creating a web page in...
Computing

Nokia introduces a new rugged tablet for adventure lovers

We have been hearing rumors for some time about the possibility that the...
Health

Salt, a new sugar: science is clearer every day that its excessive consumption is a big problem

Salt has been in the spotlight of doctors, nutritionists and health researchers...
Android

How to force stop Android Auto

Do you have problems with your Android Auto and do not know...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.