Lenovo says enough to Legion Phones: the division dedicated to gaming phones is closed

In the end it seems that Lenovo has decided to downsize its ambitions in the world of gaming phones, going to close the division who was in charge of the series Legion Phone Duel. The news comes directly from a company spokesman who confirmed to Android Authority colleagues some of the rumors that have been circulating in recent days, but first things first.

Last week a alleged employee of Lenovo had posted on social media information regarding the company’s decision to completely close its branch that deals with the creation of gaming phones. The news remained unconfirmed until Android Authority contacted the company to verify the facts, to which a official answer which it basically has confirmed the assumed scenario.

In particular, it was reported that the decision was taken following a restructuring of the entire Lenovo gaming division, however no other branch of the company was affected by this change. In short, the change has struck only the part that dealt with Android smartphones dedicated to gamingwhile nothing changes for the other segments belonging to the Legion series.

A GOODBYE WITHOUT TOO MANY REGRETS

So far Lenovo has released two Legion Phone Duel, the first generation model of 2020 and its successor of 2021. We have reviewed both smartphones (here we talked about the Legion 1 and here the Legion 2) and in both cases we are satisfied found in front of two valid solutions for mobile gaming, however it was also a matter of devices particularly lacking in the more classic areas for smartphones. In addition to this, over the years we have witnessed a Virtually no software support; summing up it is clear that the Legion Phone Duels will not be missed by anyone.

To date there are few exponents of the sector who have managed to offer gaming smartphones sensible. One of them it definitely is asus – which is preparing to launch the ROG Phone 7 – but also Nubia has shown particular attention to the evolution of its Red Magic line, especially with the latest model. Xiaomi with his Black Shark, seems to have a little lost after an all in all positive start. Between overlaps with Poco models and rumors about Black Shark’s internal problems, the future for this division is less and less clear.

