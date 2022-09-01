Lenovo presents the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 as a great renewal of the folding laptop

- Advertisement -

IFA 2022. has presented a large number of personal computers, tablets and peripherals at the German fair to update a good part of its catalog and among all of them the spectacular ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 stands out, which was the first new generation PC that reached the market.

The new version of the arrives with significant changes and conveniently renewed inside and out. For starters, it grows considerably in size, from the previous generation’s 13-inches to a whopping 16.3 inches diagonal.

- Advertisement -

Of course, the screen is the star of the device, thanks to a touch flexible OLED panel which now has a maximum resolution of 2024 x 2560 pixels and is twice as bright as the previous model, 600 nits of brightness that will facilitate its use outdoors. The panel is housed within a revamped chassis, 25% slimmer and with noticeably smaller bezels.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 has also been internally refreshed based on 12th generation Intel processors and the user will be able to choose between Core i9, i7 and i5 CPUs, all with Intel vPro features. The machine supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 Tbyte of storage using PCIe 4 SSDs.

- Advertisement -

Connectivity options have also increased in quantity and potential, starting with support for networks 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and following through its two ports Thunderbolt 4 and a USB Type-C. It features a 48Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

As an option, Lenovo will sell a new Bluetooth keyboard with TrackPoint and haptic touchpad, and an AES-compliant stylus from Wacom that will boost productivity for desktop work.

- Advertisement -

The 2022 ThinkPad X1 Fold will preinstall Windows 11 Pro and will be available in November 2022 with a starting price of $2,499. The first and reference in folding laptops is as spectacular as the original, bigger and updated to the latest.