Lenovo presents the definitive gaming smartphone at MWC 2022

It seems that Lenovo is giving a lot of importance to the video game sector. He recently showed new details of his next tablet to play, and now they have just presented the Lenovo Legion Y90, the new gaming phone from the Asian company.

The firm Lenovo receives in the lines of its Legion series a new smartphone for games, which has received the name of Lenovo Legion Y90. Taking into account that it is a terminal designed for the gaming world, its manufacture has been designed to be used mostly horizontally.

The first thing to note about this new Lenovo phone is that It has two fans inside, along with two USB Type C connectors, a 6.92-inch AMOLED panel, and a variant with SSD memory.

Lenovo Legion Y90, design and features

enlarge photo Lenovo Legion Y90 Design lenovo

If you are a true gamer, the new Lenovo Legion Y90 is for you, since it is not a model designed for crossword games, but for those who take the universe of video games seriously. This terminal has been officially presented in China, described as the definitive smartphone for the world of gaming with a weight of 252 grams, a thickness of 10.14 millimeters and a height of 177 millimeters.

If we look under the hood of the Lenovo Legion Y90 we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As for its Ram and internal storage configuration, you have several versions available. For a start, 12, 16 or 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storagebeing able to choose between 256 or 512GB. And this is not all, but you have a 640 GB version that also comes with 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 128 GB on SSD. From Lenovo they have explained that thanks to the union of these storages in a RAID 0 they have managed to increase the writing performance by up to 50%.

At the beginning we mentioned that this terminal had two fans instead of one, because being a high-power model, it needs more cooling. ANDThese two blow air through the vents on the side, and is joined by a liquid cooling system.

To play properly, a larger screen is necessary, and the lenovo Legion Y90 has a AMOLED panel with a diagonal of 6.92 inchess, Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a touch response speed of 720 Hz. It does not lack a fingerprint reader under the screen and a 16 MP camera at the top.

If we go to the back, we can see a module of two cameras of 64 MP and 13 MP. As for the USB Type C connectors we mentioned earlier, one of these is at the bottom and the other is on the side with a USB 3.0. On the side there are also two triggers with three functions each, as they are the equivalent of L, L1, L2, R, R1 and R2.

The last thing to mention about this new beast of the gaming world is its high-precision haptic engine, stereo speakers, and 5,600 mAh battery accompanied by support for 68W fast charging. Of course, the hardware has many software optimizations for games.

China has been the place of presentation of the new Lenovo Legion Y90, but there is no information about its possible arrival in other countries. This one comes with various versions of RAM and storage, but only in one color. Below we leave you with the prices of each of the options:

Lenovo Legion Y90 12 GB and 256 GB: 565 euros to change.

Lenovo Legion Y90 16 GB 256 GB: 607 euros to change.

Lenovo Legion Y90 18 GB 640 GB: 705 euros to change.

>