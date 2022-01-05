lenovo presents its new smart alarm clock with integrated alexa

The Lenovo company can boast of having a wide range of devices powered by Google Assistant. But the firm has surprised us all during its presentation at CES 2022, since they have brought to light a new model that, unlike the previous ones, does not come with the assistant of the big G, but has Amazon Alexa . The name of this new smart alarm clock is precisely Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa.

This new smart watch has a great resemblance to the previous Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, only the design is somewhat different and without night light. Another difference in addition to the fact of having Amazon Alexa instead of the Google assistant is that it will be available in two new colors, these being blue and red.

Continuous design and voice assistant change

As for the rest of the features of the watch, it is exactly the same as its predecessor. But alongside this, Lenovo has also presented an accessory, which has been called Lenovo Ambient Light Dock. The clock has compatibility with the Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock, which was introduced alongside the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 from last year.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Lenovo

About your specifications, say this company solution has a non-touch monochrome LED display, and with a 4-inch diagonal with support for customizable watch faces. It has a fabric finish that is soft to the touch, along with several buttons that allow you to set an alarm, call Alexa, and raise and lower the volume.

It also has a microphone mute switch, along with a USB Type-A port with which to charge other devices. But more importantly, this watch hides a 1.5-inch 3W speaker and a far-field microphone array that is made up of two units.

Looking under the hood, we see that since the SoC has an Amlogic A113X with a configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It also has the essential sensors, such as a proximity sensor, ambient light and an accelerometer.

In terms of connectivity, this watch has single band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1. The watch also has a weight of 249 g, which is 9 grams more than the previous model.

The price of This new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in is $ 59.99, and will be launched in January 2022. On the other hand, the Lenovo Ambient Light Dock will be priced at $ 29.99 and will go on sale during the first quarter of 2022.

