Lenovo officially presents the Tab P12 Pro in Spain

By: Brian Adam

Previously advanced thanks to the first confirmation of the tablet as part of the Android 12L developer test system, finally Lenovo has just officially announced the arrival and availability of the new Tab P12 Proa high-end tablet designed to offer maximum performance in leisure and productivity.

Qualities like your a 12.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, backed by Dolby Vision image enhancement technology, 600 nits of brightness, an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz, and TUV certification for eye health care. Although that’s not all, designed mainly for the reproduction of multimedia contentthe Tab P12 Pro has an audio section made up of four JBL speakers compatible with Dolby Atmosthus offering a complete audiovisual experience.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

Operating system Android 11
Screen 12.6-inch touch AMOLED @ 120 Hz
Resolution 2K: 2560 x 1600 pixels, HDR10+
SoC Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core (3.2GHz) + Adreno 650
RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR5
Storage Up to 256GB USF 3.1
Frontal camera 8 megapixels Fixed focus + TOF Sensor
Rear camera Dual with a 13-megapixel AF main lens + 5-megapixel Wide Fixed Focus
connectivity WiFi 802.11ac/ax, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Battery 10,200 mAh with 45W fast charge
Dimensions 5.63 x 285.61 x 184.53 millimeters
Weight 565 grams

Inside, to achieve all the power necessary to maintain operation and performance at the height of these characteristics, the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with up to 8 GB of RAMand a battery of more than 10,000 mAh capable of playing streaming content for 17 hours, ensuring several days of autonomy under more regular use.

On the other hand, in the absence of the implementation of the aforementioned Android 12L, currently the Tab P12 Pro debuts with the latest Android 11 updatealso adding some additional features such as the compatibility and presence of the Precision Pen 3 stylus, as well as the option of an additional ultra-thin 2-in-1 keyboard with trackpad.

Add-ons that will shine even more for productivity with the added ability to connect this tablet directly to a Windows PC thanks to Lenovo Project Unity, the company’s application that allows you to connect this tablet as a second screen wirelessly for smart and secure connectivity.

Currently we can already find the Tab P12 Pro for sale through the Lenovo web store, available under an initial price of 799 euros.

