Lenovo Legion Y90 (Pro?), What numbers: 22 GB of RAM and 640 GB of storage

It is the same informant a few days ago, Bald Panda, who returns to Lenovo Legion Phone Y90 in an attempt to anticipate its technical features. On the previous occasion, the focus was on removable back triggers with mechanical switches similar to those of gaming mice, now there is an overview of what will be one of the most powerful pocket products of 2022.
The sector stands out by far on the other aspects memories. The numbers are from wow: well 640 GB of space of archivingobtained by coupling two 512 and 128 GB modules, e 22 GB of RAM, including 18 physical and 4 virtual that the firmware, Legion OS, is able to obtain from the storage space if necessary. If these numbers were confirmed by the facts, the Legion Phone Y90 would be the first smartphone to ever offer enthusiasts such capabilities.
An impressive “starter” on what the Chinese gaming smartphone could offer, in version, however, Pro: Lenovo should in fact follow the philosophy of last year, bringing on the market a standard version and a Pro version. The technical prospectus shown below seems a bit too strict for a standard version; otherwise, after all, what should Lenovo come up with for the Y90 Pro?
- display: Samsung 6.92 inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memories:
- RAM: 22 GB, of which 18 GB are physical and 4 GB are virtual
- ROM: 640GB, combination of one 512GB and one 128GB block
- cameras:
- rear:
- 64 MP OmniVision OV64A 1 / 1.32 “
- 16 MP (ultra wide angle?)
- front:
- 44 MP Samsung Isocell GH1
- rear:
- battery: 5,600 mAh
- fast charging: 68 watts
- other: six keys (four backbones, two of which double stroke), dual motor for vibration, two fan active cooling system
- size And weight: 176 x 78.8 x 10.5 mm for 268 grams
There presentation of Legion Phone Y90 is expected to take place at February.