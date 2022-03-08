Lenovo Legion Y90 official, goal only one: performance for gaming | China prices

The screaming numbers circulated in the previous weeks on Lenovo Legion Y90 almost all of them have been confirmed. The newly made official Chinese gaming smartphone has mind-boggling technical characteristics: for example, the configuration from 640 GB of storage, which was achieved by combining a 512 GB UFS 3.1 module and a 128 GB SSD.

Could not miss and do not miss the “cavalry” guaranteed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, which as the rumors had predicted will be kept at bay by a pair of fans miniaturized that will moderate the temperatures, especially during the gaming sessions of the summer months.

For gaming enthusiasts Lenovo Legion Y90 offers a dual axis linear vibration motor and six pressure-sensitive zoneswith the aim of bringing the experience of a controller as close as possible: four ultrasonic buttons in one of the long sides, two capacitive on the back cover, together with a dual USB-C input for data transfer and fast battery charging. forms.

The equipment of cameras of Legion Y90, if only because the smartphone is clearly aimed at those who are interested in gaming and in terms of photographs they do not have who knows what claims: a courageous choice. The design follows the same philosophy, and for example, the market is full of smaller frames around the display: on the Legion Y90 the choice was made to keep them probably to make it more comfortable to grip while playing.

Below is the technical prospectus and below i prices established for the Chinese market. No news regarding the marketing in Europe.

LENOVO LEGION Y90 – TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.92-inch Full HD + OLED (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nits peak brightness

: 6.92-inch Full HD + OLED (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nits peak brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 cooled by a dual fan system

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 cooled by a dual fan system memories : RAM: 12/16/18 GB storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1; 640GB consisting of: 512GB UFS 3.1 + 128GB SSD

: cameras : rear: main: 64MP wide-angle lens with f / 1.9 aperture, 25mm equivalent focal length ultra wide: 13 MP video: 8K at 24 fps selfie: 16 MP with retractable motorized mechanism (pop-up)

: connectivity : 5G, 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC, 2 USB-C

: 5G, 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC, 2 USB-C audio : stereo

: stereo reader Of fingerprints : optical in display

Of : optical in display keys : 6 pressure sensitive zones (4 ultrasonic buttons on top, 2 capacitive buttons on the back)

: 6 pressure sensitive zones (4 ultrasonic buttons on top, 2 capacitive buttons on the back) battery : 5,600 mAh with fast charging 68 watts

: 5,600 mAh with fast charging 68 watts system Operating: ZUI 13 based on Android 12

Operating: ZUI 13 based on Android 12 size And weight: 177 x 78.4 x 10.14 mm, 252 grams

LENOVO LEGION Y90 – PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Lenovo Legion Y90 is official in China where it will be available starting March 9, at the end of the pre-orders that are already open. One color planned at launch, Titanium Gray, three memory configurations: