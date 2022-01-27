Lenovo Legion Y90: Dual fans to keep Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at bay

The Chinese company is pushing hard on the Y90 media campaign and the latest update on the smartphone’s features comes directly from its Weibo page, where it has published a new teaser that shows us the progress made in the field of active dissipation. The new Legion Y90, in fact, will adopt a dissipation system that will make use of a double fan able to offer an output air flow equal to 180.65cm³ / s.

The result was achieved with the use of a new type of fans and with a different positioning than those present on the Legion Phone Duel 2, which already made use of a double active heatsink. We hope this is enough to keep the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at bay, given that Qualcomm’s new SoC is not proving particularly effective in terms of containing temperatures.

Among other confirmations, we point out that the new Legion Y90 should make use of a panel Samsung AMOLED of type E4, almost certainly with FullHD + resolution. Below you will find the specifications that have emerged to date.