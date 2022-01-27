Lenovo Legion Y90: Dual fans to keep Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at bay

Lenovo is preparing to revamp its range of gaming smartphones currently composed of the first Legion Phone Duel (here our review) and his direct successor (we tried him too), as we have seen in recent days thanks to a series of rumors related to Lenovo Legion Y90Lenovo’s next gaming phone coming in February.
The Chinese company is pushing hard on the Y90 media campaign and the latest update on the smartphone’s features comes directly from its Weibo page, where it has published a new teaser that shows us the progress made in the field of active dissipation. The new Legion Y90, in fact, will adopt a dissipation system that will make use of a double fan able to offer an output air flow equal to 180.65cm³ / s.
The result was achieved with the use of a new type of fans and with a different positioning than those present on the Legion Phone Duel 2, which already made use of a double active heatsink. We hope this is enough to keep the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at bay, given that Qualcomm’s new SoC is not proving particularly effective in terms of containing temperatures.
Among other confirmations, we point out that the new Legion Y90 should make use of a panel Samsung AMOLED of type E4, almost certainly with FullHD + resolution. Below you will find the specifications that have emerged to date.
- display: AMOLED 6.92 inches Samsung E4 144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memories:
- RAM: 22 GB, of which 18 GB are physical and 4 GB are virtual
- ROM: 640GB, combination of one 512GB and one 128GB block
- cameras:
- rear:
- 64 MP OmniVision OV64A 1 / 1.32 “
- 16 MP (ultra wide angle?)
- front:
- 44 MP Samsung Isocell GH1
- rear:
- battery: 5,600 mAh
- fast charging: 68 watts
- other: six keys (four backbones, two of which double stroke), double vibration motor, improved dual fan active cooling
- size And weight: 176 x 78.8 x 10.5 mm for 268 grams