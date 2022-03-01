MobileAndroidTech News

Lenovo Legion Y90: a beastly gaming mobile in which there is no lack of fans, RGB lights or SSD memory

By: Brian Adam

Lenovo has just introduced its latest gaming smartphone in the Legion series, the Lenovo Legion Y90, as extravagant as usual in the segment. It is a mobile designed to be used horizontally and that brings a series of innovations that do not go unnoticed.

For starters, the Lenovo Legion Y90 includes not one, but two fans, two USB-C connectors and even SSD memory in one of its variants, with a matching huge 6.92-inch AMOLED panel.

Lenovo Legion Y90 data sheet

Lenovo Legion Y90

Screen

AMOLED 6.92″
FullHD+
144Hz
Touch response 720 Hz

Dimensions and weight

177 x 78.4 x 10.14mm
252g

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

12 / 16 / 18GB
LPDDR5

Storage

256GB
512GB
640GB (512 UFS + 128 SSD)
UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

16MP

Rear camera

64MP f/1.8
13MP UGA

Battery

5,600mAh
Fast charge 68W

OS

android 12
ZUI 13

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
USB-C (two connectors, one USB 3.0)

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen
Refrigeration
stereo speakers
touch triggers

Price

From 565 euros to change

to play seriously

The Lenovo Legion Y90 has been officially introduced in China as the ultimate gaming mobile, not so much for those who are going to collect candies in Candy Crush, but for those who take gaming very seriously. Serious enough to wear a monster weighing 252 grams177 millimeters high and 10.14 millimeters thick.

The terminal arrives with the Qualcomm Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a lot of RAM: 12, 16 or 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to choose between 256 or 512 GB. The biggest surprise is the 640 GB version, which includes 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 128 GB of SSD. According to Lenovo, joining these storages in a RAID 0 achieves an increase in write performance of up to 50%.

A lot of power requires a lot of cooling, and that’s what you’ll find in the Lenovo Legion Y90. The liquid cooling system joins two fans old-fashioned, blowing air through vents on one side.

ventilate

The fans and cooling systems of the Lenovo Legion Y90

games have a huge 6.92-inch AMOLED screen to be seen in all its splendor, with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and a touch response speed of 720 Hz. The screen includes the fingerprint reader under its surface and its surface remains unchanged: the 16-megapixel front camera It’s in the top frame.

The extravagances continue with a module for the cameras that houses 64 MP + 13 MP lenses and doubles functions as RGB lights and fan. The terminal has two USB-C connectors, one of them below and the other on one side and USB 3.0. Also on the side are two triggers, each with three functions. That is, you have the equivalent of L, L1, L2, R, R1 and R2.

Legiony9090

The offer is completed with a high-precision haptic motor, stereo speakers and a battery of 5,600 mAh with support for 68W fast charging. All this hardware is complemented by not a few software optimizations for games, included in ZUI 13, based on Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Lenovo Legion Y90

Legion

The Lenovo Legion Y90 has been presented in China and at the moment we do not know its availability in other regions. It’s only available in one color, but various combinations of RAM and storage. These are their prices:

  • Lenovo Legion Y90 12+256GB: 3,999 yuan, 565 euros to change.

  • Lenovo Legion Y90 16+256GB: 4,299 yuan, 607 euros to change.

  • Lenovo Legion Y90 18+640GB: 4,999 yuan, 706 euros to change.

More information | lenovo

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

