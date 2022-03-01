Lenovo Legion Y90: a beastly gaming mobile in which there is no lack of fans, RGB lights or SSD memory

Lenovo has just introduced its latest gaming smartphone in the Legion series, the Lenovo Legion Y90, as extravagant as usual in the segment. It is a mobile designed to be used horizontally and that brings a series of innovations that do not go unnoticed.

For starters, the Lenovo Legion Y90 includes not one, but two fans, two USB-C connectors and even SSD memory in one of its variants, with a matching huge 6.92-inch AMOLED panel.

Lenovo Legion Y90 data sheet

Lenovo Legion Y90 Screen AMOLED 6.92″

FullHD+

144Hz

Touch response 720 Hz Dimensions and weight 177 x 78.4 x 10.14mm

252g Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12 / 16 / 18GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB

512GB

640GB (512 UFS + 128 SSD)

UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 16MP Rear camera 64MP f/1.8

13MP UGA Battery 5,600mAh

Fast charge 68W OS android 12

ZUI 13 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB-C (two connectors, one USB 3.0) Others Fingerprint reader on the screen

Refrigeration

stereo speakers

touch triggers Price From 565 euros to change

to play seriously

The Lenovo Legion Y90 has been officially introduced in China as the ultimate gaming mobile, not so much for those who are going to collect candies in Candy Crush, but for those who take gaming very seriously. Serious enough to wear a monster weighing 252 grams177 millimeters high and 10.14 millimeters thick.

The terminal arrives with the Qualcomm Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a lot of RAM: 12, 16 or 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to choose between 256 or 512 GB. The biggest surprise is the 640 GB version, which includes 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 128 GB of SSD. According to Lenovo, joining these storages in a RAID 0 achieves an increase in write performance of up to 50%.

A lot of power requires a lot of cooling, and that’s what you’ll find in the Lenovo Legion Y90. The liquid cooling system joins two fans old-fashioned, blowing air through vents on one side.

The fans and cooling systems of the Lenovo Legion Y90

games have a huge 6.92-inch AMOLED screen to be seen in all its splendor, with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and a touch response speed of 720 Hz. The screen includes the fingerprint reader under its surface and its surface remains unchanged: the 16-megapixel front camera It’s in the top frame.

The extravagances continue with a module for the cameras that houses 64 MP + 13 MP lenses and doubles functions as RGB lights and fan. The terminal has two USB-C connectors, one of them below and the other on one side and USB 3.0. Also on the side are two triggers, each with three functions. That is, you have the equivalent of L, L1, L2, R, R1 and R2.

The offer is completed with a high-precision haptic motor, stereo speakers and a battery of 5,600 mAh with support for 68W fast charging. All this hardware is complemented by not a few software optimizations for games, included in ZUI 13, based on Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Lenovo Legion Y90

The Lenovo Legion Y90 has been presented in China and at the moment we do not know its availability in other regions. It’s only available in one color, but various combinations of RAM and storage. These are their prices:

Lenovo Legion Y90 12+256GB : 3,999 yuan, 565 euros to change.

Lenovo Legion Y90 16+256GB : 4,299 yuan, 607 euros to change.

Lenovo Legion Y90 18+640GB: 4,999 yuan, 706 euros to change.

