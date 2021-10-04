Lenovo Legion Play: a portable console with Android?

Lenovo Legion Play is a portable console under the Android platform that appeared on the websites of the Chinese firm in Germany, were part of the showcase prepared for the Mobile World Congress 2021. Finally, the console was not announced, but in the source code of the page you can still find information and the images that you see the article.

Lenovo is one of the mobile manufacturers that has opted for specific models for mobile gaming. The latest from the company in this segment, the Legion Phone Duel 2, is truly impressive, in design, display and performance with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset.

According to the description of this machine, Lenovo Legion Play «It is the first Android cloud game console«. Designed for AAA games, allows users to play hundreds of cloud games, stream their library, or run mobile games.

It has a screen of 7 inches with FHD resolution, 16: 9 aspect ratio, HDR 10, built-in drivers, stereo speakers, shake and 7000 mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. “Our developer program is open to all game developers. Coming soon in select markets »says Lenovo in the promotion.

The images show a screen surrounded by game controllers on the left and right sides. There are two analog sticks, a D-Pad, X, Y, A and B buttons, and other function buttons. At the bottom, it has a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a built-in microphone that can presumably be used for voice chats. We do not see cameras, neither front nor rear.

Although this device has a personalized user interface focused on games, a Google Play Store icon allows you to know that your operating system is Android. Icons are also seen for YouTube, Google Drive, and Chrome, as well as NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service.

The Lenovo Legion Play was not finally announced at MWC and we do not know its current status for launch. Its price should be cheaper than the big smartphones of the Chinese firm by saving all the communication components and also the cameras.

The big question is if there is a market for this type of handheld devices dedicated to mobile gaming (with models as spectacular as the GPD Win 3) or the user prefers greater versatility using their smart phone.