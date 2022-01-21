Lenovo Legion Phone Y90: increasingly defined framework for the new gaming phone

Today, several interesting advances have emerged with respect to the next gaming phone from Lenovo, which should be called Legion Y90: the company itself has anticipated some accessories, some technical details on Weibo and announced that a beta program will soon be launched to test the real smartphone. , while at the unofficial level the alleged general technical data sheet emerged.
In the meantime, let’s start with the images shared by Lenovo, which depict the back of the device and what we can define as gods removable dorsal triggers. Lenovo explains that the triggers have mechanical switches similar to those of mice (gaming mice, of course, God forbid) and are able to withstand up to 3 million presses. Among other features, Lenovo reports very low latency and the ability to customize them according to the game. It is unclear whether the triggers will be compatible with other devices or only with the Y90.
Finally, here are the technical specifications shared by one of the most famous and respected leakers of the Weibo scene, the Chinese social network comparable to Twitter:
- 6.92 “AMOLED display, 144 Hz refresh, sampling rate of the touch sensor even 720 Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (this detail actually comes from previous rumors)
- As far as 18 GB of RAM
- Up to 512GB of internal storage
- Battery from 5,500 mAh, fast charging at 68W
These are already nice pushes, but it should be remembered that, at least last year, a Pro version had also arrived; we do not know if this will be the case again this year, but it is at least a concrete possibility.