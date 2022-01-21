Lenovo Legion Phone Y90: increasingly defined framework for the new gaming phone

Today, several interesting advances have emerged with respect to the next gaming phone from Lenovo, which should be called Legion Y90: the company itself has anticipated some accessories, some technical details on Weibo and announced that a beta program will soon be launched to test the real smartphone. , while at the unofficial level the alleged general technical data sheet emerged.

In the meantime, let’s start with the images shared by Lenovo, which depict the back of the device and what we can define as gods removable dorsal triggers. Lenovo explains that the triggers have mechanical switches similar to those of mice (gaming mice, of course, God forbid) and are able to withstand up to 3 million presses. Among other features, Lenovo reports very low latency and the ability to customize them according to the game. It is unclear whether the triggers will be compatible with other devices or only with the Y90.

As for the design, which is shown in the second image, it does not tell anything new compared to what Lenovo itself had shared a couple of weeks ago. For completeness we include the related video teaser below. The new information is that the smartphone will have an “active heat dissipation system” (in short, a fan) and that you can register to test it in the field. Unfortunately (but predictably) the initiative is only valid in China.