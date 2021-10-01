Lenovo Legion 9000K, the first Gaming PC with Alder Lake-S CPU

Lenovo has announced the launch of the Legion 9000K, a gaming desktop that stands out as one of the first listings with Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors and their new technologies. Although it has not announced an official launch date, Lenovo talks about a Available October 29, the day that is suspected will be available to reserve the first models of the new Intel platform.

Lenovo Legion 9000K is interesting for several reasons, in addition to including the Core i9-12900K, the top of the range known so far with 8 high-performance cores, 8 low-power cores and 24 threads in total under the hybrid architecture of which we have been talking. Another point of interest of the platform is the new 600 series chipset that enables the support of new standards, the Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, the new USB4 peripheral port, and especially the DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 interface.

Lenovo highlights the inclusion of both standards in its new PC, but highlights a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics as a member of the team and that GPU is PCIe Gen 4. On the other hand, we have not seen (or filtered) any PCIe 5.0 SSD. As for DDR5 memories, until now we do not have commercial products for sale as we said in the analysis of the Kingston Fury Renegade.

Lenovo adds a »2022 ″ as the last name of this Legion, perhaps anticipating events and in anticipation that the critical situation in semiconductor production will lengthen. We mean by this that perhaps Alder Lake computers will be released with current standards (PCIe 4.0 and DDR4) and will be updated later.

Intel Alder Lake-S

The packed that Intel will use to distribute its new processors and that are the ones you see in the images for the Core i9 / i7 / i5 K and KF.

The top of the range will use a special box, while the rest are similar to those of previous series. None of the ones we have seen so far will include a cooler-heatsink, so it will have to be purchased separately by the user.

We do not have official prices, although we already offered you previous lists of retailers in this article. Engineering samples provided by Intel to system integrators, original equipment manufacturers and motherboard manufacturers are already being sold on the Chinese black market. We obviously don’t recommend them.

We already anticipate that Intel has chosen us as one of the Spanish media that will have these new CPUs for analysis before launch. We will have the collaboration of sponsors such as ASUS, Corsair, Samsung or Kingston for the rest of the components, but even with our contacts we are having difficulties accessing the technologies that will be released with Alder Lake. Sample of the current situation of the semiconductor industry.

Intel will hold a virtual event on October 28 And we believe that the availability of the platform will begin on November 4. We already tell you.