Lenovo launches the first cheap tablet with a 120Hz screen: the Tab P11 and P11 Pro

The company lenovo It is one of those that has been betting on the tablet market since practically since it appeared. Well, the Asian company has new models that are located in the advanced mid-range segment and that do not lack any details that make them very attractive, especially if you take into account their price (which is the most attractive, we already announced it).

The models that have been announced during the IFA fair that is being held in Germany are the Lenovo Tab P11 and P11 Pro. Both models have an aluminum finish that makes them very striking and elegant, and they do not lack a reduced weight and a thickness that makes them stand out from the competition: 520 and 480 grams and 7.4 and 6.8 millimeters, respectively. By the way, both use the same operating system, which is none other than Android 12L.

But if there is something that catches the attention of the two devices that have been announced, it is their screen. Both exceed 11 incheswhich is good news for the use of multimedia content, and has a resolution that is 2K in the base model and 2.5K in the case of the Pro variant. With high brightness, it is always above 400 nitsthere is something that makes them different from other mid-range tablets: they include a frequency of 120Hzand this is something that users surely love.



Good features in these Lenovo tablets

There is no doubt about this, since the choice of the essential components is a success for models that have an adjusted price, but that seek to be a complete solution. An example of what we say is that the Lenovo Tab P11 has a processor MediaTek Helio G99 which works at 2.2 GHz and has eight cores inside. In the case of Prothings are better, since it integrates a SoC from the same manufacturer, but in this case in Kompanio 1300Twhich goes up to 2.6GHz and has a very high capacity for work.

In what has to do with the RAMyou can find models that go from 4 to 6 GB (in the case of the Pro it goes up to eight), so all the work you do will always go at full speed. And besides, the storage It is also very well resolved, as there are all kinds of options. We say this because you can get hold of tablets from this product range that have 64 gigabytes to much better options than they reach 256. Come on, you will not have any problem in this section.

lenovo

Other things important to take into account of these new Lenovo equipment are the ones listed below:

Connectivity: WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.1: GPS

Include support for Lenovo styluses and keyboards

Stereo speakers, in the case of the Pro model signed by JBL.

Cameras: 13MP rear and 8MP front.

Battery: the basic model has a 7,600 mAh battery and the Pro 8,200, they include fast charging.

Prices of these new tablets

This is one of the great attractive offered by the new models announced by Lenovo, since taking into account what has been said, they offer a really good quality/price ratio. Therefore, surely more than one sees in these devices the option they were looking for. This is what you will have to pay:

Lenovo Tab P11: from 200 euros (model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 of storage).

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: from 499 euros (version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 of storage).

