Lenovo launches Tab M10 3rd generation with 10.1-inch screen, Unisoc chipset and 4GB of RAM

Lenovo launched this Wednesday, 22, the new Tab M10 3rd generation tablet with balanced specifications, modern design and other attractions for users, such as support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio. On the front, there is a 10.1-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with 320 nits brightness and TÜV Rheinland certification.
At the rear there is only the 8 megapixel photo sensor. The internal hardware is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T610 platform — 1.82 octa-core with 12 nm lithography — with the ARM Mali G52 MP2 video card (GPU) and 4 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR4); the internal storage has 64 GB with the possibility of expansion with microSD up to 1 TB.
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C 2.0. The operating system that runs on this model is Android 11 with an update guarantee for Android 12 and support for three years of system updates. It brings the Google Kids Space platform preloaded with a huge library of children’s content.
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd generation is available and sold with a protective cover starting at R$ 1,399.99 on the official website of the brand in Europe.
“In recent years, consumers have been looking for new options to meet their study, work and entertainment needs. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd generation offers settings suitable for high-resolution streaming and distance learning,” says Luiz Sakuma, director of products at Lenovo.
Datasheet:
- 10.1-inch LCD screen with FHD resolution and 320 nits
- Unisoc Tiger T610 platform
- GPU ARM Mali G52 MP2
- 4 GB of RAM memory
- 64 GB of internal storage (with microSD slot)
- 5 MP front camera
- Rear cameras: 8 MP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C
- 5,100 mAh battery with fast charging
- Android 11 (with update to Android 12)
- Dimensions: 8.50mm x 239.84mm x 158.62mm
- Weight: 460g
Interested in this new release by Lenovo in the tablet segment? Tell us, comment!
*Cover image: Depiction of Lenovo tablet.