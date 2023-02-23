Lenovo launches Tab M10 3rd generation with 10.1-inch screen, Unisoc chipset and 4GB of RAM

Lenovo launched this Wednesday, 22, the new Tab M10 3rd generation tablet with balanced specifications, modern design and other attractions for users, such as support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio. On the front, there is a 10.1-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with 320 nits brightness and TÜV Rheinland certification.

At the rear there is only the 8 megapixel photo sensor. The internal hardware is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T610 platform — 1.82 octa-core with 12 nm lithography — with the ARM Mali G52 MP2 video card (GPU) and 4 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR4); the internal storage has 64 GB with the possibility of expansion with microSD up to 1 TB.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C 2.0. The operating system that runs on this model is Android 11 with an update guarantee for Android 12 and support for three years of system updates. It brings the Google Kids Space platform preloaded with a huge library of children’s content.