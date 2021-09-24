Lenovo launches its new ThinkPad X1 laptop: know its features

What are the latest releases of Lenovo? Remote work and the move to virtuality as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized work methodologies and demonstrated the importance of having effective technological tools to be able to perform effectively from anywhere. In particular, the need for quality teams to boost worker productivity, improve their experience and increase agility has been highlighted.
In this context, Lenovo understands that the future of computing is evolving and digital infrastructure becomes essential. Thus, it has decided to launch a diversity of technological devices to meet the needs of each user.
Among them the series stands out Lenovo ThinkPad X1, In addition to its style, performance and security, it fulfills the objective of offering workspace solutions that allow a more agile and intelligent collaboration, optimized image and docking options to increase productivity and efficiency.
With that approach, the goal of Lenovo with the ThinkPad X1 is to offer tools adapted to each type of need and elevate the user’s technological experience, taking it to another level. The ThinkPad X1 family of computers consists of:
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga: designed for all kinds of jobs. It combines powerful performance and responsiveness with stunning visual quality. It is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon: a team that allows you to promote projects from anywhere, designed for demanding jobs. It’s powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and meets Intel Evo standards, instantly logging in with your fingerprint reader. In addition, it offers the possibility to increase performance to the maximum with the active noise canceling headphones and the Presenter Mouse.
- ThinkPad X1 Nano: designed to work anywhere and increase productivity in less space. It combines the power of its 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with high image quality for a 13-inch display with a touchscreen option.
- ThinkPad X1 Titanium: designed for those who want to go to the next level in performance and quality. It has more portability and durability thanks to its titanium cover, with all the power of its 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.
- ThinkPad X1 Fold: the world’s first foldable PC, offering a truly revolutionary combination of portability and versatility. Ideal for the most visionary users who do not hesitate to implement the most innovative solutions in order to enhance their creativity, capacity for collaborative work and entertainment. Powered by Intel CoreTM processors with Intel Hybrid Technology based on Intel’s Project Athena innovation program.