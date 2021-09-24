Lenovo launches its new ThinkPad X1 laptop: know its features

What are the latest releases of Lenovo ? Remote work and the move to virtuality as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized work methodologies and demonstrated the importance of having effective technological tools to be able to perform effectively from anywhere. In particular, the need for quality teams to boost worker productivity, improve their experience and increase agility has been highlighted.

In this context, Lenovo understands that the future of computing is evolving and digital infrastructure becomes essential. Thus, it has decided to launch a diversity of technological devices to meet the needs of each user.

SIGHT: Lenovo Tab P11 vs. P11 Pro: which one do you need according to your needs?

Among them the series stands out Lenovo ThinkPad X1 , In addition to its style, performance and security, it fulfills the objective of offering workspace solutions that allow a more agile and intelligent collaboration, optimized image and docking options to increase productivity and efficiency.

With that approach, the goal of Lenovo with the ThinkPad X1 is to offer tools adapted to each type of need and elevate the user’s technological experience, taking it to another level. The ThinkPad X1 family of computers consists of: