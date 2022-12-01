Lenovo K14 and K14 Note appear on Google Play Console with first specs

The Google Play Console released the sheet of two Lenovo smartphones this Thursday. We are talking about the Lenovo K14 and K14 Note, as they can be only rebranded Motorola handsets for eastern audiences.
Starting with the standard model, the Lenovo K14 has a Unisoc T606 chipset with 2 GB of RAM, in addition to a screen with HD + resolution and native Android 11. According to sources, everything indicates that it could be a new version of the Moto E20.
If the rumor is confirmed, the K14 should also have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, a 13 MP main rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.
On the other hand, the Lenovo K14 Note must have MediaTek Helio G80 or G85 chipset, and there is still 4 GB of RAM, screen with FHD resolution and native Android 11.
By looking at the specs, it is possible to deduce that the Note model may be the renamed Moto G31. Thus, the new Lenovo device should also have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 50 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery.
For now, Lenovo does not comment on when the K14 and K14 Note will be launched, but the K14 Plus has been on the market since March of this year. Therefore, we can say that the new devices are “late”.
Either way, they should launch in select markets over the next few days.