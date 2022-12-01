Lenovo K14 and K14 Note appear on Google Play Console with first specs

The Google Play Console released the sheet of two Lenovo smartphones this Thursday. We are talking about the Lenovo K14 and K14 Note, as they can be only rebranded Motorola handsets for eastern audiences.

Starting with the standard model, the Lenovo K14 has a Unisoc T606 chipset with 2 GB of RAM, in addition to a screen with HD + resolution and native Android 11. According to sources, everything indicates that it could be a new version of the Moto E20.

If the rumor is confirmed, the K14 should also have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, a 13 MP main rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.