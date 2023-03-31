Lenovo introduces new laptops with MiniLED screens to offer the best image experience

- Advertisement -

Lenovo It has positioned itself as one of the main players when it comes to buying a laptop. And the company has just announced new models for its family SlimProstanding out for launching models with a MiniLED screen to offer the best .

A family of devices with a lot to offer and that have come to become one of the best options for hybrid work, combining great power with a Extreme lightness thanks to the use of an aluminum alloy.

Lenovo Pro Slim 9i, a laptop with a MiniLED screen

We will start talking about Lenovo Pro Slim 9i, a TOP model that boasts great power by betting on an NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU (RTX 4040 RTX 4060 or RTX 4070) and latest generation Intel Core i9 processors.

memory is of 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of DDR5X RAM dual-channel, and the storage comes in 512 GB or 1 TB, so it is clear that it is a very powerful laptop. Not to mention an exquisite design, and that includes all kinds of details, such as a larger trackpad or fans silent so you can work where you want.

But the most interesting element is its 3K MiniLED Pure Sight Pro display 165Hz that delivers incredible levels of color accuracy, including 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB. Without a doubt, the image experience will be unique. Be careful, the MiniLED model reaches 1,200 nits of brightness, in addition to having an LCD version with up to 400 nits.

On the other hand we havel Lenovo Slim Pro 7a laptop with AMD Ryzen processors, RTX 3050 GPU or RTX 4050 GPU, plus a 400-nit 3K LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate.

They have also presented Lenovo Slim 7i, with Intel Core i7-1360P, Core i5-1340P, Core i7-1260P or Core i5-1240P processors. RAM comes in either 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5, and there are three display options: 2.8K 2880 x 1800 120Hz IPS, 2.2K 2240 x 1400 IPS LCD, or 1920 x 1200 OLED.

We close with the Lenovo Yoga 7, its convertible that boasts 14 or 16-inch versions, in addition to AMD Ryzen 7000 Series, Intel P Series or U Series processors and 2.8K OLED screen for the Lenovo Yoga 7s.

Different laptops for all kinds of styles and that will arrive in our country in the coming weeks to offer a range of the most interesting options.

