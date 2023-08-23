lenovo has unveiled a gaming laptop, which is considered one of the most powerful on the planet

- Advertisement -

Lenovo has unveiled the outstanding Legion 9i gaming laptop, which the company claims includes the world’s thinnest cooling system.

Lenovo has unveiled the outstanding Legion 9i gaming laptop , which the company claims includes the world’s thinnest laptop cooling solution. The thickness of the chassis of this laptop is 18.9 mm, which, given its impressive characteristics, is quite a small amount. A key contributor to this achievable result is the ultra-thin liquid cooling system developed by Lenovo engineers. It should be noted that this cooling system operates in standby mode and is activated when the temperature reaches 84 degrees.

The new mobile gaming PC is equipped with a powerful Core i9-13980HX processor, which is paired with two GeForce RTX 4090 graphics accelerators in the laptop version. This is one of the most productive graphic solutions in this category. The amount of RAM is 64 GB, and storage is provided by two SSD SSDs of 1 TB each.

The novelty is equipped with a screen with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, the diagonal of which is 16.3 inches. This screen has an IPS matrix for high image quality. The laptop battery has a capacity of 99.9 Wh.

There is no official information provided by the manufacturer about the price of this laptop yet.