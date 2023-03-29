Lenovo drops Legion series of smartphones for gamers

- Advertisement -

There have been some buzz recently surrounding Lenovo and its Legion series of gaming oriented smartphones. Rumors claimed that the Legion series had shut down.

Last week, someone purporting to be a Lenovo employee posted a comment about the Legion series on social media. According to the user, Lenovo decided to completely shut down its gaming smartphone business.

To follow up on this statement, Android Authority contacted Lenovo. A Lenovo spokesperson confirmed that the company had ended its Legion smartphone business.

Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a broader business transformation and portfolio consolidation. gaming.

As a leader in devices and solutions gamingLenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across all form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.

With the disappearance of the telephone line gaming From Lenovo, the future doesn’t exactly look bright for the gaming phone industry. Xiaomi has also recently had problems with its line Black Shark and has laid off hundreds of workers at its facilities.

But not everything is pessimism, some brands continue to resist. For example, ASUS is going ahead with its ROG Phone series.

