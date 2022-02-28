Tech News5G News

Lenovo debuts the ThinkPad X13s, the first laptop with Snapdragon and 5G connectivity

By: Brian Adam

Within its great display of announcements for the MWC 2022 fair, Lenovo has presented the new ThinkPad X13sdeveloped in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft to introduce us to the world’s first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform and running up to Windows 11.

ThinkPad X13s Specifications

OS Windows 11
SoC Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR4x
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
Graph Integrated (Adreno)
Screen IPS 13.3 inch
Camera 5 MP (Infrared Sensor, Computer Vision or RGB)
Battery 49.5Whr
connectivity 5G mmWave and sub-6, WiFi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 3.5 mm jack, Nano SIM
Dimensions and weight 298.7 x 206.4 x 13.4 millimeters
Weight 1.06 grams
Starting with its design, we find lines very similar to what we are used to seeing in this ThinkPad family. with ultra thin and ultra light design and a 13.3-inch 16:10 screen, with touch panel and Eyesafe options to reduce blue light, and low power settings that aim to offer less AC power to help optimize power consumption. Something that will allow us to keep the order always on thanks to the incredible duration of its battery, up to 28 hours.

Although without a doubt the great novelty and attractiveness of this computer lies in the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the world’s first 5nm platform for Windows PCs, increases the power and efficiency of Qualcomm Technologies’ connected platform. Designed for use on high-end mobile PCs, it delivers processing speeds with system-level performance boosts of up to 57% and multitasking up to 85% faster for incredibly smooth 7 responsive performance.

And it is that thanks to this processor, the ThinkPad X13s have a very rich connectivity section, with compatibility for a AI-accelerated 5G technology, including mmWave millimeter band; and Wi-Fi 6E 6 technology offers a more stable high-speed connection; in addition to 4G LTE. Additionally, the device can switch to 5G mmWave or sub6 Wireless WAN for incredibly fast and highly secure connectivity on the go.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

In addition, enhanced x64 emulation in Windows 11 provides a better experience with legacy apps by allowing software developers to incrementally port apps to work natively using the ARM64EC Application Binary Interface (ABI). What’s more, the ThinkPad X13s is equipped with advanced hardware and software for threat protection through the ThinkShield 9 end-to-end platform, along with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 that integrates layered secure boot and the Microsoft Pluton architecture implemented in the drive. Qualcomm Secure Processing that provides protection of user identity, data and applications from the chip to the cloud on Windows 11 PCs that meet the Secure Core PC standard.

So, intended for the work environment – whether in the office or at home – the ThinkPad X13s will be supported through the Microsoft App Assure program to support native support and enhanced experiences of business-critical applications such as Microsoft 365, Zoom, Sophos and many otherscritical to productivity and collaboration, device and data security, zero-trust network access, and the virtualization needs of many enterprise customers.

Availability and price

Without an exact date, the company has already confirmed that the ThinkPad X13s with Snapdragon 5G processor will arrive in our country during the next month of Mayavailable at prices starting from 1,399 euros for its most basic configuration.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

