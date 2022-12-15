Lenovo announces ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 notebooks in Brazil with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000; see prices

Lenovo announced this Wednesday (14) the launch of new notebooks from the ThinkPad Z family in Europe. Originally presented at CES 2022, laptops are the Chinese manufacturer’s new proposal for professionals who demand high performance, security and do not give up sustainability.

ThinkPad Z13

The ThinkPad Z13 is the most compact model in the series with a 13.3-inch screen distributed in a 16:10 ratio, and can be purchased with IPS LCD or OLED technologies. In both options, the display delivers peak brightness at 400 nits and resolution up to 2.8K with Dolby Vision support. Panel refresh rate is not reported. This model is equipped with a Ryzen PRO 6000 processor from the “U” series, delivering the best performance that AMD can offer in the segment of notebooks with Zen 3+ architecture in 6 nanometers. You can combine this platform with options of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

The new line of ThinkPad Z notebooks features Pluton, a security chip developed by Microsoft that promises the most advanced software encryption. The ThinkPad Z13, by the way, leaves the factory running Windows 11. For connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G version are supported. Other model highlights include the backlit keyboard with TrackPoint, a multifunctional physical button that enhances navigation, reading and other tasks on the notebook; Full HD webcam with Dolby Atmos; 50 Whr battery; and ecological design with details made from recycled materials in its construction.

ThinkPad Z16

With a 16-inch screen, the ThinkPad Z16 boasts 4K resolution and 400 nits peak brightness. There are also options with IPS and OLED technology. To ensure that the Z13's "big brother" does not have its autonomy impaired by the large display, there is a 70 Whr battery. The PC is equipped with a Ryzen PRO 6000 series "H" processor, which works with even more power and offers best-in-class performance. The configuration of up to 32 GB of RAM is maintained, but the notebook can be purchased with an SSD of up to 2 TB.

Like the Z13, the Z16 offers MIL-STD-810H certified military-grade toughness. In general terms, both notebooks are very similar to each other, but the larger model has an extra port for connecting accessories via USB-C.

price and availability

Lenovo has not confirmed the launch date of the new professional notebooks that celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad family, but it has revealed their hefty prices. Look: ThinkPad Z13: from BRL 17,999

from BRL 17,999 ThinkPad Z16: from BRL 19,999 What did you think of the set offered by the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16? Comment below!

