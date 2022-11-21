Lenovo announces new Xiaoxin all-in-one filter for laptops

Lenovo has announced that it will launch a new product under the Xiaoxin brand. It will be a multifunctional docking station, which so far has been called Xiaoxin 5 in 1 D1, which is designed for laptops. With it, you can leverage your laptop to offer options similar to a desktop, making it possible to connecting monitors, LAN, routers, printers and other devices.

The monitor’s connections are routed to the back of the laptop’s dock, which provides more surface space and a larger work area. Lenovo Xiaoxin 5-in-1 Multi-function Docking Station D1 is equipped with five inputs, of which three are USB 3.2 Gen 1. There’s also a 100W Power Delivery (PD) Type-C and an HDMI 4K 30Hz🇧🇷 The new filter also features an interface status indicator. With it, it is possible to know which inputs are already occupied by means of light indicators.