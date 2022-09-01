Lenovo announces new ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop and Tab P11 and P11 Pro tablets

In addition to smartphones, s with a foldable screen have also appeared more in the market. This is also the case with the new ThinkPad X1 Fold that announced this Thursday (1st) during the IFA 2022. The laptop comes with a 16.3-inch foldable OLED panel with a resolution of 2560x2024px, 600 nits of maximum brightness, 100% DCI -P3 and Dolby Vision support. That’s a leap from the first-gen 13.3-inch X1 Fold.

You can use it as a standalone monitor, with touch support, or connect a Bluetooth keyboard. It’s also possible to fold the screen 120 degrees like a traditional laptop and attach the magnetic keyboard to the bottom of the screen, resulting in a 12-inch laptop. The machine stands out for offering options with 12th Gen Intel vPro Core i5 or Core i7 processors with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. There are two USB-C ports, both Thunderbolt 4, as well as an optional nano-SIM slot.

There are three Dolby Atmos-ready speakers and 4 microphones with Dolby Voice. Battery-wise, there's an internal 48Wh battery and an optional 16Wh battery pack that sits in the second half of the device. The ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 weighs 1.28kg for the display alone and 1.9kg with the keyboard and stand. The keyboard, incidentally, is backlit and has an integrated fingerprint scanner, while the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 has a Windows Hello-certified 5 MP webcam. Prices will start from US$ 2,499 (about R$ 12,900 in direct conversion) when it starts shipping, starting in November.





The brand also took the opportunity to announce a pair of , starting with the second generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. It is the global variant of the Chinese Lenovo Pad Pro that came out last month. It has an 11.2 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2560x1536px with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. It works with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T platform — a sort of more powerful Dimensity 1200 for tablets — with variants of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It runs Android 12L and Lenovo will provide two major OS updates in the future. Sound comes through four JBL speakers, optimized with Dolby Atmos, there's an 8,200mAh battery and an SD card slot. Sales start this month, starting from the US$ 499 (about R$ 2,600).




