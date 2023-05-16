Lenovo announces a discount of up to BRL 2,000 on a new notebook in exchange for a used model

The promotion “Swap your used laptop for a Lenovo” was announced by the brand this Tuesday (16). According to what the company has defined, users who have a more category old will be able to deliver it at the time of purchase of a new laptop to get discount. According to the rules, the price of a product from the line IdeaPad, Legion or yoga can be reduced by up to BRL 2 thousand. In this sense, the promotion is expected to last until the day December 31th 2023 and will be available at the company’s kiosks in Shopping Ibirapuera (São Paulo/SP) and Shopping Recife (Recife PE).

In order to make the exchange and get the discount, the notebook must be in good working condition. That is, models with broken pieces, missing parts will not be accepted and the carcass must be without damage, detachment or structural damage. - Advertisement - The screen, in turn, cannot be cracked, have limp, burned pixel, leaked LCD or be broken. In addition, notebooks must be accompanied by a power cord with a compatible power supply, but they do not need to be original items. Likewise, it is not necessary to present an invoice and customers who make the purchase will be entitled to three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



