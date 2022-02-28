Lenovo amazes with its premium laptops at MWC 2022

lenovo has had a prominent presence in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022 which is being held from today February 28 and will last until March 3, 2022. The Catalan capital has witnessed the presentation of an extensive catalog of laptops with which the Chinese brand intends to cover all kinds of ranges and public.

From laptops intended for the business environment, to more affordable alternatives for study or medium use, Lenovo has a new laptop in this MWC 2022 for whatever the needs of your customers. Next, we are going to review the most outstanding characteristics of each of these novelties, along with their estimated date of sale and price range. ThinkPad X13s Ultralight Laptop Developed together with Qualcomm Technologies, it is the first laptop with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. The computing platform offers exceptional battery efficiency with the performance expected of a premium business laptop. The ultra-thin and ultra-light fanless design offers the next level of quiet, always-on, always-connected PC experiences, plus incredible multi-day battery life with a capacity of up to 28 hours. ThinkPad X13s

Processor: Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

Operating System: Up to Windows 11 Pro.

RAM: 32GB LPDDR4x.

Storage (ROM): PCIe SSD up to 1TB.

Graphics: Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

Screen: 13 inches, ratio 16:10.

Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Audio, SIM.

Wireless connectivity: WiFi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E. Bluetooth 5.2.

Dimensions: 298.7 x 206.4 x 13.4mm.

Available from May 2022with a price from 1,399 euros.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

The fifth generation of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme equip 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series Processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX mobile GPUs, with up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual solid-state drives (SSDs) supporting up to 8TB for performance to match the most demanding tasks. X1 Extreme Gen 5 now also includes Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation and a display with options up to WQXGA 165Hz refresh rate with low blue light.

Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen5

Processors: Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series vPro.

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro.

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz

Storage: Up to 2 x 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD – Maximum 8TB

Graphics Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB.

Display options (all 16-inch): WUXGA (FHD+) IPS 300nits, non-touch; WQXGA (QHD+) IPS 500nits, non-touch, 165Hz; WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, non-touch, HDR400, Dolby Vision; WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600 nits, touch, HDR400, Dolby Vision.

Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SD Express 7.0 card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Nano SIM slot (optional).

Wireless connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2), WWAN Cat20 5G, Bluetooth 5.2.

Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9mm.

Weight: 1.87kg.

Available from June 2022with a price from 2,749 euros.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 is a laptop flexible and versatile that can adapt to user needs and streamline workflow, with powerful computing options, vivid displays and next-generation components that help drive smart innovations that enhance the user experience.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

Processors: up to 12th generation Intel Core i7.

Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro.

RAM: Up to 40GB.

Storage: Dual SSD up to 2 x 1TB PCIe SSD.

Display: 14-inch FHD IPS narrow bezel with touchscreen, Gorilla Glass, 300 nits, 100% sRGB.

Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB Type-C (DP/PD), 2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x Micro SD slot.

Wireless connectivity: Up to WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1.

Dimensions: 320 x 216 x 16.9mm.

Weight: 1.5kg.

Available from June 2022with a price from 899 euros.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 4

Is thinnest ThinkBook to date At just 14.9mm, starting at just 1.25kg, this sleek laptop features a new ultra-narrow bezel design with a 91% screen-to-body ratio that surrounds the 13.3-inch display that includes a panel Optional 400 nit 2.5K Dolby Vision Touchscreen delivers stunning lifelike images with accurate color and contrast. Built on the Intel Evo 8 platform, with fast storage and dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, it exudes power and performance for next-generation productivity.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 4

Processors: up to 12th generation Intel Core i7.

Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro.

RAM: Up to 32GB.

Storage: SSD up to 1TB PCIe.

Display: 13.3-inch narrow bezel up to 2.5K, 400 nits.

Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB Type-C (DP/PD), 2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x Micro SD slot.

Wireless connectivity: Up to WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1.

Dimensions: 297 x 211 x 14.9mm.

Weight: 1.25kg.

Available from June 2022with a price from 749 euros.

ThinkVision M14d Monitor

The new USB-C mobile monitor The ThinkVision M14d weighs less than 600 grams and offers a 14-inch super narrow bezel 16:10 aspect ratio display with high resolution (2240 ​​x 1400) that supports 100% of the sRGB wide color gamut for greater clarity. visual fidelity. Natural low blue light technology helps care for your eyes, and a simple one-cable connection to extend your screen real estate makes it easy to work through demanding professional moments and collaborate with clients or co-workers.

ThinkVision M14d

Panel: 14-inch IPS 16:10 WLED-backlit.

Resolution: 2240 x 1400: 100% sRGB.

View Angle: 178 degrees.

Response time: 6 ms normal mode.

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Brightness: 300cd/m2.

External power supply: USB-C up to 65W.

Available from August 2022with a price of 359 euros.

Tablets for all types of audiences

In addition to this huge new catalog of laptops, the Chinese brand has presented a wide range of tablets with a wide range of specifications and price range that we summarize below.

Chomebook Duet 3