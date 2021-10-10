Lemnis Gate Review: Out in 25 seconds

The panorama of first-person shooters is now saturated with very similar products and it is impossible even to think of challenging giants like Call of Duty and Battlefield, whose new chapters are now upon us. Well aware of the difficulties they would have had in entering the classic FPS market, the guys from Ratloop Games they had a brilliant idea, that is to create the first shooter with a turn-based subjective view, Lemnis Gate. The idea was not only liked by the whole team based in Montreal, but also by the Canadian government, which has allocated through the Canada Media Fund the funds that have allowed Ratloop Games to be able to develop this product with relative safety. So let’s go to the discovery of this very particular game.

A 25 second loop

Don’t be fooled by appearances, Lemnis Gate it is not a trivial first person shooter but a game whose beating heart is represented by strategic component. To understand why this is such a peculiar game, it is necessary to explain in detail how any match of the Ratloop Games title works. The game, which takes place in a more or less large environment according to the selected mode, involves two players fighting to conquer positions, destroy / protect objectives or collect precious exotic material.

To do this they do not have to engage in a frenetic firefight in which the first shooter wins: the game consists of a series of shifts lasting just 25 seconds that are overlapping. If in the first round we decide to go towards objective A and continue firing on a pillar to conquer it, in each of the subsequent phases of the match we will find that character repeating the same action, unless he is eliminated in one of the opponent’s turns.

This means that there is never a face-to-face confrontation between the two players and that what we see moving on the pitch are the “ghosts” of the previous rounds, which should be thwarted before they can complete a goal or score an elimination. The final result of a match is therefore a hilarious chaos that lasts less than half a minute and in which hordes of soldiers follow one another shooting and jumping around the map.

As for the ‘dead time’, the developers have seen fit to give the inactive player control of a drone that can move freely around the map and, albeit without hindering the opponent in any way, can carefully study its moves. and eventually place strategic indicators.

To enhance the tactical aspect we think there variety of characters, since a different hero must be used in each turn, each with aweapon with infinite ammo (in our previous test their number was incredibly limited) and a ‘unique skill. Among these we find a technician armed with shotgun and able to place turrets, a lethal sniper who can slow down time, a quick one

soldier with dual machine guns (much like Overwatch’s Tracer) and so on. Although the mechanics that regulate the abilities and the very functioning of the weapons do not offer anything original, the developers have shown a painstaking pay attention to balance. Thanks also to the reduced time available, it is impossible that a character armed with rocket launchers or a sniper rifle can make a massacre, unless the opponent has made unforgivable mistakes. Even the very bad turrets placed by the technician are not so problematic, since it is enough to take a turn to eliminate the enemy and thus prevent him from placing them in the later stages of the match. Even the twelve arenas (which are many, for a game sold at a budget price) in which the games take place convinced us from the design point of view and present numerous paths, trampolines and passages that always allow not to concentrate all the action in one point and avoid too chaotic situations.

An old school experience

Alongside the classic 1 vs 1 mode, in Lemnis Gate we also find one substantial amount of alternative modes which, unfortunately, don’t all offer the same gameplay quality. The best way to enjoy the experience, even in teams of 2 users, is to play in turns and the only modes that work in this sense are those in which the fighters of the same team play individually or simultaneously. For some strange reason, in fact, Ratloop Games has also implemented game modes that include the simultaneous participation of challengers, mechanics that are badly suited to a product of

genre and not only strips it of its distinctive feature, but also reveals the poor refinement of the gameplay when compared to other first-person shooters.

In these situations, the focus on strategy also fails and the winner is simply who is better at shooting, not to mention that the low number of players on the servers and the cross-play support (to invite users on other platforms you need to use a matchmaking code) tend to make console players face PC users. Among the other collateral activities we find the possibility of dealing with timed challenges set in the various maps, which are also very far from the heart of Lemnis Gate and without any particular use other than learning the structure of the maps. It’s a lot

also interesting is the possibility of play offline, since the title setting allows you to play games involving four players with just one controller, turning it into a kind of party game. As for the customization of specialists, the total absence of microtransactions. Lemnis Gate characters can be aesthetically modified with old-fashioned unlockable skins, that is, playing. The Ratloop Games title includes two different types of progression: the level of the profile, generic, and the Mastery, that is the level of a specific character. In a special screen it is possible to spend the points accumulated by leveling not only to access aesthetic changes but also to alternative versions of weapons.

It should be noted that these are not more powerful versions of the guns, since the total value of the parameters is always the same and, more simply, some statistics are weakened and others increased. At present it is difficult to think that such a system will upset the game, but it is likely that it can make a difference when playing at high levels or in ranked matches.

Between technical problems and lack of inspiration

As they say, not all donuts come out with a hole and Lemnis Gate, even if it is based on a ‘indisputably brilliant idea, shows the side to a generous amount of problems concerning the technical / artistic sector. The game does not shine in fact for its technical realization and even on the new generation consoles it not only presents some uncertainty in the framerate, but also a lack of attention to graphic detail between low resolution textures and not particularly detailed models.

No less problematic is the artistic direction, since the entire production is permeated with an aura of anonymity: From maps to operators, every single element of the game lacks personality and even the names chosen for some of the characters are so mundane that it is difficult to memorize them

all. It is also impossible not to mention some technical problems such as i crash, quite common on PlayStation 5, and a annoying input lag which involves all platforms and which can be almost completely reset by disabling motion blur and activating a special option in the menus, which however negatively affects (albeit slightly) performance.

As for Lemins Gate’s support for DualSense, the game uses only haptic feedback and the controller’s speakers, which emit the sound of weapons to increase the involvement in the scene. Finally, it should be noted that, inexplicably, the game is only partially dubbed in Italian and it is not possible to activate subtitles in any way for specialists, who usually speak in English during matches.