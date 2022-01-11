Leixlip family raise €10,000 for charity with Christmas lights display

A Leixlip family raised a whopping €10,200 for charity during Christmas with their festive lights display.

Aisling and Pat Carey turned their home into a Winter Wonderland and people visited their lights display every day from early December until last week.

The Careys live next door to Pat’s sister and brother-in-law who also help with the decorations.

The family allowed people to visit their front gardens every evening to enjoy their decorations and left a donations box to raise money.

Aisling told Dublin Live that they had visitors every night donating.

She said: “We’re delighted. It basically was just the two families putting up the lights. There was no sponsors.

“Some people get different sponsors or have different fundraisers but it basically was just the two families and people coming up and putting in money the box.

“We had a great raffle on December 11. We did a Facebook Live and it was great craic, so that’s how we made it all.

“We just had people every night coming up and looking and putting in money.

“Everybody loved it, everyone. They said it was fantastic and it was classy, not tacky.”

The lights were left up until last week and there was still visitors popping by to see them.

Aisling said: “We left them up until Friday [January 7] and there was still people coming up to look at them right up until then. Even Christmas Day and all.

“There was even people coming during the day time when the lights were off, just to look at the decorations. One morning I could hear a man and a few children outside talking and looking in the garden. So it was great.”

This year, the Careys were raising money for Bumbleance – The Children’s National Ambulance Service, and also for Sienna’s Steps, a young child with cerebral palsy who has had to travel to America for life changing SDR surgery.

They gave €7,000 to Bumbleance and €3,000 to Siennas Steps.

Aisling donated the €200 left over to a woman who works with the homeless in Lucan.

“They [the charities] were thrilled. Bumbleance were delighted and Siennas Steps were delighted as well. Thrilled.”

Many of the decorations from their display were homemade by Pat, who said he started organising their Christmas display in August.

He told Dublin Live: “I always try to add new stuff to the garden every year. So I started in August with the Grinch and the gingerbread. It’s just a process of making and decorating.

“I suppose the process of putting everything together in the garden took probably close to two weeks.”

And the Careys have already started planning for next year’s Christmas fundraiser.

Aisling said: “We’re trying to work it out. Pat has a few plans for new decorations this year.

“It was great, it really was. It’s terrible to come in now because even when we’d be driving in we’d be stopping and looking at the lights ourselves.

“When we came in yesterday it was as dark and as dull out there.”

