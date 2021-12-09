Leixlip couple transform home into winter wonderland to raise money for charity

A Leixlip couple have transformed their house into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas to raise money for charity.

Aisling and Pat Carey have lit up their home for the festive season and have had hundreds of people come by since their opening night last weekend.

They are raising money for Bumbleance – The Children’s National Ambulance Service, and also for Sienna’s Steps.

Sienna is a young child with cerebral palsy who has had to travel to America for life changing SDR surgery, a treatment that isn’t available in Ireland.

Many of the decorations outside their house are homemade by Pat, who said he started organising their Christmas display in August.

He told Dublin Live: “I always try to add new stuff to the garden every year. So I started in August with the Grinch and the gingerbread. It’s just a process of making and decorating.

“I suppose the process of putting everything together in the garden took probably close to two weeks.”

The Careys live next to Pat’s sister and brother-in-law who help with the decorations.

Anyone who would like to visit the Carey’s Christmas Display can pop by from half four until eleven each night at 32 Sli An Chanail, Leixlip.

There is a donations box at their door, all proceeds of which will be given to their two chosen charities.

“Pop down to see us, take photos. You’re all more than welcome.”

