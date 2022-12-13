Leitz Phone 2 official: Leica tries again with a super cameraphone

- Advertisement -

A little over a year after the launch of its first model, Leica returns to propose a new smartphone under its Leitz brand: here then comes Leitz Phone 2the second cameraphone of the well-known German photographic house.

The name of Leica has been present for some time in the mobile world thanks to the many collaborations that the company has with the main companies in the sector – such as Xiaomi – but it seems that Leica does not want to give up being present in the sector even with a his personal proposal.

A TRUE TOP OF THE RANGE

- Advertisement -

In reality, as happens in these cases, it is not in effect a smartphone made from scratch by Leica, but a customized variant of the already announced Aquos R7, with which Leitz Phone 2 shares all the technical characteristics.

Being a smartphone based on the hardware of a model launched last May, under the body of Leitz Phone 2 we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, instead of the more recent Plus variant, accompanied by well 12 GB RAM memory, 512 GB of UFS 3.1 expandable memory (up to 1 TB), a display 6.6 “10-bit Pro IGZO OLED (WUXGA +) a ben 240 Hz (let’s not talk about touch sampling) and with peak brightness of even 2,000 nits.

Other features include support for the 3.5mm audio jackDolby Atmos stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, certification IP68 and a very complete set of connectivity that includes Wi-Fi 6Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Type-C port and a good battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging and wireless charging. In short, a very respectable hardware equipment.

- Advertisement -

LEICA’S HEART BEATS IN THE CAMERA

The soul of Leica is obviously felt in the photographic sector, where we always find the usual sensor from 47.2 MegaPixels from well 1 “equipped with Leica SUMMICRON lenses with f / 1.9 aperture and focal length equivalent to 19 mm. Recall that there is no optical stabilization, but the sensor is assisted by the digital one and we also find a second 1.9 MP camera dedicated to measuring depth for portraits. The front camera is from 12.6 MP.

- Advertisement -

Leica has also customized the camera software, going to resume that of its cameras and has inserted a mode called Leitz Look that allows you to simulate the effect of the Leica M lenses. There are also other goodies such as the shutter sound that recalls the noise. of the cameras of the German manufacturer.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Leica Leitz Phone 2 will unfortunately only arrive in the Japanese market starting from the next November 18at a price of 225,360 yen which are equivalent about 1,547 euros at the current exchange rate. We don’t know what Leica’s update policy is for its devices, but we report that the smartphone will come on sale with Android 12.