lego brawls review: smash bros style orb barrel with bricks

On 19 September 2019, Lego Brawls, a platform fighting game developed by the Red Games Co. studio in collaboration with The Lego Group and clearly based on the iconic Danish building bricks, made its debut on the market, exclusively for Apple Arcade. The goal of mobile production was to allow all those born and raised with Legos, regardless of age, to take part in funny scuffles at any time or location using an iPhone, or by connecting to an Apple TV from the comfort of your sofa. Thanks to the support of a publisher of weight like Bandai Namco, the title of Red Games has also landed on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC. For this reason we did not miss the opportunity to try it, to test its real potential within a predominantly home dimension.

The battle of the Lego

Once the game has started and our initial character chosen, which can be freely changed after the introductory tutorial, we are thrown into the heart of the action to take part in one of the three main game modes together with seven other users. The experience that boasts both an online and offline component essentially calls to knock down every brick that moves inside the arena, in the role of the Heroic Knight, the Intergalactic Girl or the classic Fighter. The only real task is in fact to beat up the challengersalbeit with some variables.

In Battle Brawls – which is a free-for-all battle – the last remaining fighter or the one with the most kills when time runs out wins. Then there is the variant that provides for the conquest and defense of a given territory together with three other teammates. It is clear, from the very first minutes of the game, which are the two main adjectives that for better or for worse define the gameplay of Lego Brawls: accessibility and immediacy.

The combat system of the latest work by Red Games is not characterized by a particular depth: a fast attack and a jump attack, a dodge and finally, a signature move, unique for each class. If on the one hand the combat system is therefore easy to learn, on the other hand it inevitably reveals all its cards in the first handful of brawls, turning into a button mashing that will soon become repetitive.

However, to make Lego Brawls’ playful formula less flat, they think about it lots of gadgets and temporary power ups available in game. Among flying saucers, dynamites and homing rocket launchers, we find an excellent variety of very fun objects and vehicles to use and of fundamental importance to address the challenge on tracks favorable to us without breaking the balance of the meeting too much, since their duration it is however limited. Although the presence of the upgrades successfully makes the sessions less linear, it should be noted that in the Battle Brawls, due to the large number of objects and puppets on the screen, the Lego party turns into a chaos in which it can sometimes happen to lose sight of your fighter, and then perhaps remain stunned in the face of a completely unexpected departure. Fortunately, the situation improves in the team mode where, precisely due to the division into two factions, the action is less chaotic and confusing and, consequently, easier to follow.

The progression of the Brawlers

Players will fight in dangerous pirate ships and medieval castles, also passing through a setting that draws, complete with an official soundtrack, to the imagery of Jurassic Worldthe only external brand present in Lego Brawls.

From a graphic and aesthetic point of view, the arenas are numerous, pleasant to see and extremely colorful – in perfect Lego style – while not showing off meticulous attention to detail, and also include peculiar environmental elements capable of modifying the balance of the fight. In an underwater field, for example, a sea ​​monster will appear on a regular basis to unleash devastating electrical attacks capable of shocking the would-be conquerors of the base.

From the point of view of level design, however, especially in four-on-four battles, the locations seemed uninspired to us: we find in the center of the “map” the area that must be conquered, with some platforms to its right and left ( two of which act as respawns in the event of death). Often we sling on these platforms to collect power ups, which certainly does not favor a strategic approach. In fact, we end up recovering the ability continuously and immediately throwing ourselves into the middle of the battle, with the almost certainty of triumphing.

At the end of each game we will be rewarded with new ones brawler, bricks and weapons. The latter do not have great weight within the combat system, so much so that two boxing gloves will have the same range and will inflict the same damage as a sword or a giant hammer. The stimulus to continue playing therefore risks disappearing in a short time, also due to rewards so numerous but at the same time unable to overcome the aesthetic dimension. to significantly influence play.

In any case, the combinations with which to change the appearance of your virtual alter ego are almost unlimited and will delight collectors who want to give free rein to their imagination to make their fighter unique compared to the rest of the community.