LEGO 2K Drive announced for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC

This week, the first project of this partnership was revealed and it will be the racing game LEGO 2K Drive.

In February of last year, LEGO and 2K games announced a partnership to publish sports games based on the iconic building blocks.

Arriving on May 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam), LEGO 2K Drive will be available in three different editions:

The Year 1 Drive Pass will bring a new biome, as well as four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes. It can also be purchased separately.

Pre-orders include the “Aquadirt Racer Pack”, which features the Aquadirt Racer Street Car, Off-Road Car and Racer Boat. This pack is included with the Awesome Edition and the Awesome Rivals Edition, regardless of pre-order.

LEGO 2K Drive will feature single and multiplayer gameplay, a variety of different biomes, races, mini-games, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy and even a story.

The game will also feature a diverse customization system that allows players to build any vehicle they want from over 1,000 unique LEGO bricks. The game also features cars from LEGO City, Creator, Speed ​​Champions, and even the McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM.

