Legion Phone 3, the “gaming phone” of dreams: here it is in the first renderings

“Dare”, this is the watchword that we have repeatedly emphasized when talking about gaming products, whatever they are, hardware, accessories or other. Multicolored LEDs, power and sometimes unprecedented solutions must be non-negligible aspects when one thinks of this sector that is slowly conquering the smartphone market as well.
ASUS and Lenovo are certainly among the manufacturers who have worked hard: the first with its ROG phone, which has already arrived at the 5s Pro version (which we reviewed last November), the second with the Legion Phone which would now be close to a new generation.
The Legion Phone Duel 2, launched in April last year, was (and still is) a monster of power thanks to the Snapdragon 888, its 16GB of RAM, the 6.92 inch AMOLED display and to the two fans which had the task of avoiding excessive overheating (with a consequent loss of performance).
Also for this Legion Phone 3, which so far we have probably identified with the initials Y90, two cooling fans, further improved, and a display that would always remain a 6.92 “AMOLED FHD + (probably a Samsung type E4) with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
Legion Phone 3 is meant to be used primarily horizontally, with four ultrasonic keys, two rear capacitive keys and two front on-screen keys for quick action. To complete the specifications, front and rear lighting, two Dolby Atmos certified speakers, double HaptiX vibration motors, double 2,800 mAh battery (for a total of 5,600 mAh) and a photographic compartment with a 64MP main sensor flanked by one from 13MP and a 16MP front camera (but a 44MP would not be excluded).
At the moment, there is no information regarding a possible presentation which should in any case take place within the first quarter of the year.
- display: AMOLED 6.92 inches Samsung E4144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memories:
- RAM: 22 GB, of which 18 GB are physical and 4 GB are virtual
- ROM: 640GB, combination of one 512GB and one 128GB block
- cameras:
- rear:
- 64 MP OmniVision OV64A 1 / 1.32 “
- 16 MP (ultra wide angle?)
- front:
- 44 MP Samsung Isocell GH1
- rear:
- battery: 5,600 mAh
- fast charging: 68 watts
- other: six keys (four backbones, two of which double stroke), double vibration motor, improved dual fan active cooling
- size And weight: 176 x 78.8 x 10.5 mm for 268 grams