Legion Phone 3, the “gaming phone” of dreams: here it is in the first renderings

“Dare”, this is the watchword that we have repeatedly emphasized when talking about gaming products, whatever they are, hardware, accessories or other. Multicolored LEDs, power and sometimes unprecedented solutions must be non-negligible aspects when one thinks of this sector that is slowly conquering the smartphone market as well.

ASUS and Lenovo are certainly among the manufacturers who have worked hard: the first with its ROG phone, which has already arrived at the 5s Pro version (which we reviewed last November), the second with the Legion Phone which would now be close to a new generation.

The Legion Phone Duel 2, launched in April last year, was (and still is) a monster of power thanks to the Snapdragon 888, its 16GB of RAM, the 6.92 inch AMOLED display and to the two fans which had the task of avoiding excessive overheating (with a consequent loss of performance).