Legalize pirated software, a solution that Russia puts on the table

The law in Russia prohibits the use of pirated programs, it is always necessary to have a license for Windows, Photoshop and any other software that can be used personally or professionally in the country.

That law is what is now preventing many from continuing to work, since the blockade that is being carried out from various parts of the world prevents the purchase of many licenses, so they may have to allow piracy “temporarily”.

Recall that Apple restricted Apple Pay services and product sales, and that Microsoft also announced the suspension, as well as Sony, Oracle and many others. In order to avoid affecting too much on a day-to-day basis, Russia has published the “Priority Action Plan to Ensure the Development of the Russian Economy in Conditions of Pressure from External Sanctions”.

Among the measures, created by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, there is one that draws attention in point 6.7.3, where they say that software piracy can no longer be punished.

Cancellation of responsibility for the use of unlicensed software in the Russian Federation, owned by a copyright holder of countries that have supported sanctions.

In this way, they want to smooth Russia’s transition from dependence on products from foreign companies to solutions developed within the country, something that will be easier than in other places due to the fact that Russia uses a lot of free software.

They also have a plan for parallel imports, that is, products imported from another country without the permission of the owner of the intellectual property.

There are even statements by the Russian politician Dmitry Ionin indicating that, if they cannot use Netflix or release movies, they could resort to torrent sites, thus encouraging the download of pirated movies in a “traditional” way.

One of the most famous torrent sites in Russia is RuTracker, blocked from within the country, although many already indicate that this block has been lifted.

The document with the measures has been published by Torrentfreak in PDF.