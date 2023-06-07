Legal framework of the games industry is approved by the Senate committee

“The commerce of games is not restricted to the acquisition of a license to use software, but also to the commercial use of brands associated with electronic games through licensing for their use in various other ways, including the holding of tournaments”, wrote the senator Irajá (PSD-TO).

The approval of the text in the House has been coming since October 2022 and the approved sanction had an addition to formalize that games go beyond entertainment and are also used for commercial use.

The Senate Committee on Economic Affairs approved this Tuesday the bill 2,796/2021 , known as a legal framework for the games industry, before being voted in the plenary. If approved without amendments, this PL goes to President Lula’s sanction – the text regulates the manufacture, import, commercialization and development of games in the country. The author is Kim Kataguiri, from União-SP.

The text also regulates fantasy games, such as Cartola FC, within the definition of disputes in a virtual environment, based on the performance of real athletes. The development of games is now considered an investment in research and innovation, it also deals with the didactic purposes of titles, in addition to therapeutic uses and training.

The issue of fantasy games, by the way, has generated controversy. The Europeian Association of Electronic Games Developers, Abragames, positioned itself against the PL, claiming that the text “almost exclusively takes into account the interests of fantasy games, and not of all other types of games (which are the vast majority) “, as they pointed out in a statement.

The Abragames text asks that items such as the “reduction of bureaucracy for the importation of materials, greater regional and federal assistance to studios, and concrete actions that help in the development of the Europeian electronic games industry, without distinction of genres”, be considered.

The PL also includes games in the same rules for taxation of computer equipment so that taxes are reduced.