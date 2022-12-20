Leave no trace in the photos: this is how you will change the metadata on iPhone and Android

- Advertisement -

The metadata that is left in the photos that are taken can be helpful on occasion. But, the truth is that it shows information that you do not want to share. Therefore, the ideal is to know how to modify it so that no one knows the place where the shot was taken or the time of day. What we indicate is possible to do from the mobile devices that currently exist, and that both the iPhone and those that integrate the Android operating system offer this possibility. Therefore, you will be able to achieve this from both a phone and a tablet, which is very positive, since in this way you do not need to be at home to delete certain information that you do not want the person to whom you send a message to be able to see Photo. And, all this, you will achieve it in a quite simple way. This is how you change the metadata with the iPhone and Android We show you the steps you have to take to complete the process in each of the two options that we have discussed and without having to install anything to achieve it. They are as follows: On iOS you must use the Apple Photos extension, and this has an editing option that allows you to manipulate some of the metadata that is included in a photo when it is taken. The first thing is that you open the image in question and then click on the Information option at the bottom. Then use the Settings tool and, in many cases, you won’t be able to delete anything… but you will be able to edit the data. Thus, you can modify from the location to the date and time. Simply, do this so that it is not real and, voila, what the other person will see is not real and, therefore, they will not be able to know that information that you want to hide. On Android Contrary to what happens on iOS, on Android there isn’t a photo app for everyone, but generally the one used is Google Photos. In this, once you open the image that you want not to show real information in the metadata, you have to activate a drop-down that appears by clicking on the icon in the upper right. Again, the data cannot be deleted, but it can be edited. You can do the same as before: change them to ones that are not real and leave them, so that no one has the correct information. To do so, use the Edit option (it’s a pencil-shaped icon) and proceed to modify what you want. The truth is that what is indicated is enough for you to be sure that if you share a photo, no one can see specific information about it, especially that which has to do with a personal sphere. It is true that there are apps that make it possible to remove metadata completely, but what is offered on iOS and Android is a good solution. >