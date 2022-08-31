Learning Loop, platform where you can learn and share your passion with other people

It is likely that you have felt the desire to immerse yourself in ing a specific topic with the intention of acquiring enough knowledge to start a project related to it, or simply meet people who feel the same as you for that topic.

In this sense, there is a platform called loop in which you can find a wide variety of topics such as mindfulness, startups, writing, longevity, fatherhood, etc. which you can join learn and interact with other people interested in these topics.

- Advertisement -

But this is not all, since through Learning Loop you will have the opportunity to participate in live video call sessions and access to curated content; all this for a value of 8 dollars a month.

This is how with Learning Loop you will be entering an experience that will allow you to learn online and at your own pace in which you will not only get answers to your questions, but you will also be part of a process where you can help others and celebrate both their growth like yours.

So in Learning Loop you will receive weekly qualified explanations from the communitywhich you can find organized within a simple to use platform.

How to use Learning Loop

- Advertisement -

Once you enter the dynamics of Learning Loop you will be able to carry out the following actions:

join a loop

Being part of a loop will allow you come into immediate contact with people who, like you, are curious about the topic that has caught your attention.

learn

This you can do exploring the different content offered by the communitybeing able to also join a weekly live event.

share

- Advertisement -

One advantage of Learning Loop is the fact that you have the opportunity to share the knowledge you acquire with other members of the community of Learning Loop, and you can also invite your friends or family to join the experience.

celebrate and repeat

In addition to providing you with the tools to acquire knowledge in any of the topics proposed on its platform, Learning Loop invites you to show your growthas well as celebrate the progress of the rest of the members that are part of the community.

To access the Learning Loop website click HERE