Learning can be fun: Do you want to know more about the European Union? Discover MundiRetos

We never stop learning, is a very important life lesson, as is the fact that learning can be a lot of fun, as long as we do it with the right approach. MundiRetos is, without a doubt, a good example of this, since with this application we can learn many things about the European Union, and the 27 countries that make it up while enjoying, game by game, a challenge that will encourage us to constantly improve our punctuation.

MundiRetos is a totally free application which is available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is very light, has a simple and intuitive interface, and will allow us to discover interesting facts about aspects such as its geography, history, economy, art, demographics, characters, traditions, communication, curiosities and the popular culture of the 27 members that currently make up the European Union.

How to play MundiRetos

The first thing we have to do is download the application from the App Store. The download and installation will not take us more than a few seconds, since as we have anticipated it is a very light application (it barely weighs 3.3 MB). Once we have it installed, we enter it and choose between two options: «Play Countries» or «Play EU». If we choose the first option, we will have to select a country of the European Union, and we will have to answer a series of questions about it. In case we choose the second option, the questions will focus on the 27 countries of the European Union.

To get off to a good start, the ideal is to first opt ​​for the game mode divided into countries. Through it we will expand our knowledge of each of the states that are members of the union, and in the end we will have a solid foundation with which we can launch into EU mode. This mode has a total of four levels of difficulty: base, bronze, silver and gold. Obviously, the greater the difficulty, the greater the challenge, and the more rewarding the experience.

MundiRetos is also compatible with Mac, so if you want to enjoy it on your laptop, or on your desktop computer, you can also do it without problem. To be able to run it on an iPhone or an iPad, they need to be updated to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, respectively. In the case of Mac, the system must be updated to macOS 11 and have the SoC Apple M1.

The MundiRetos application is available in Spanish and English, it contains 927 data on European Union countries and does not collect any type of user information.