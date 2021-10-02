Learn what’s new in Spotify for podcast creators and listeners

The podcast format continues to live a great era and in that sense, platforms such as Spotify are bringing options oriented to this material. Many users tend to use this service to enjoy their favorite programs, in addition to listening to music. In that sense, Spotify has brought some news focused on podcasts that will benefit both creators and the listening public.

These new features range from the ability to add questions and surveys to the material, to a new way to find better suggestions for listeners.

These are the novelties of Spotify for podcasts

Interaction is one of those important factors that can make a difference in the spread and success of a podcast. On YouTube, for example, we have the comments section available and through them we can receive responses on any aspect of the material. However, from Spotify it is not possible to do any of this although in Anchor an option to receive voice messages is enabled. This is how one of the first novelties of Spotify for podcasts is the possibility of adding polls or questions.

The idea is that the calls to action that you make in your recording can also be attended from Spotify. So we’re talking about a feature that will help creators get closer to their audience.

On the other hand, the novelties of Spotify for podcasts are also aimed at consumers. In that sense, the novelty they bring is a questionnaire that when answering will help you get better suggestions for podcasts, fully adapted to your tastes. It is noteworthy that these updates have reached the United States, Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom. However, we do not have information on when it will reach the rest of the countries. Despite this, there is no doubt that these novelties from Spotify aimed at podcasts represent a great advance for this format.