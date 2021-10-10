Learn the method to recover all deleted photos from WhatsApp

If you deleted some of WhatsApp , do not worry, here we bring you the trick to recover it. As you know, the program belonging to Facebook is one from where you can send all kinds of photos, videos and even messages of good morning, night or celebrate anyone’s birthday through a video call, now that social distancing is necessary.

Although every day we receive funny images from our friends or simply in the groups in which we are involved. But the problem happens in that, sometimes, those photos tend to take up some space on our cell phone..

As a consequence we tend to eliminate multimedia content that does not serve us in WhatsApp . If you decided to delete one and forgot that you wanted to keep it, then you should follow the steps to recover an image without the need for external programs. One of the requirements that you must have on your mobile device is that you have the folder that allows you to see all the storage files of your cell phone, in case you do not have one, you can download the one you want from the official Google Play store.

METHOD TO RETRIEVE A PHOTO IN WHATSAPP

This is the only true method for recover a deleted or deleted photo from your conversations from WhatsApp :

The first thing will be to enter the browser of the internal memory of your cell phone.

Once inside look for the WhatsApp folder .

. Now simply go to the Media folder .

. In that instant you will see several WhatsApp folders.

In this way you will be able to access the folder where all the WhatsApp photos are seen. (Photo: MAG)